Marcolin eyes neurodiversity and wellbeing in new design push

Eyewear giant Marcolin is strategically leveraging academia to explore next-generation design principles. The Italian group has partnered with the New York Institute of Technology (New York Tech) for "Vision Reframed: Designing Eyewear Beyond Boundaries," an academic-industrial initiative launched in November 2025.

The core of the project challenged a select group of students from New York Tech's Architecture, Interior Design, Digital Art and Design, and medical departments to move beyond aesthetics. The mandate was to integrate principles of neurodiversity, wellbeing, and sustainability into innovative eyewear concepts. This focus on inclusion and user health suggests Marcolin is keenly aware of the evolving consumer demand for ethically and ergonomically responsible products, a necessary strategic pivot for a company balancing house brands like Web Eyewear and ic! berlin with high-profile licenses such as Tom Ford and Zegna.

The program, which included workshops on sustainable materials and artificial intelligence, culminated last week with a presentation to Marcolin management. The C-suite buy-in was evident, with CEO & General Manager Fabrizio Curci, Group Style & Product Development Director Lara Marogna, CEO of Marcolin North America Marco D’Acunzo, and Group Communication & ESG Director Clara Magnanini all involved to underscore the partnership's strategic value in promoting "new perspectives on responsible design."

While the commercial outcomes are yet to be fully realized, the incentive structure is a clear investment in a talent pipeline: outstanding concepts will be considered for prototyping, coupled with mentorships and internships at Marcolin. For the Veneto-based group, which employs about 2,000 people and distributes in over 125 countries, this collaboration with New York Tech serves as a calculated R&D strategy that aligns the brand with contemporary ethical and ergonomic design mandates.