Maria Grazia Chiuri to exit Dior

After months of mounting speculation, Maria Grazia Chiuri is officially stepping down as artistic director of Dior, bringing to a close a near decade tenure marked by bold feminist messaging, high commercial success, and a redefinition of the house’s modern woman. The departure clears the path for the anticipated appointment of Jonathan Anderson, the previous creative force behind Loewe and namesake label JW Anderson, who is expected to assume a consolidated leadership role across Dior’s womenswear, haute couture, and menswear divisions.

Chiuri, who joined Dior in 2016 as its first female artistic director, helped steer the French maison through a period of robust growth under the ownership of LVMH. She leaves behind a legacy of politicised runway statements, collaborations with female artists and authors, and a design language rooted in what she described as “committed women’s fashion.”

“I am particularly grateful for the work accomplished by my teams and the ateliers,” Chiuri said in a statement, reported the Business of Fashion. “Their talent and expertise allowed me to realise my vision of committed women’s fashion, in close dialogue with several generations of female artists. Together, we have written an impactful chapter of which I am immensely proud.”

Delphine Arnault, who took over as CEO of Dior in 2023, praised Chiuri’s tenure for its “tremendous work with an inspiring feminist perspective and exceptional creativity,” noting her contributions to “remarkable growth.”

Chiuri’s departure had been the subject of industry chatter for several seasons, with her Cruise 2025 collection in Rome this week now regarded as a swansong. The show, staged at the storied Villa Albani Torlonia, blended classical grandeur with cinematic costume references, encapsulating the designer’s dual reverence for heritage and narrative.

The expected arrival of Anderson marks a significant shift in Dior’s creative structure. Known for his experimental silhouettes and conceptual clarity, Anderson would become one of the few designers at a major heritage house to oversee all gender lines—an appointment that aligns with the conglomerate’s recent push toward unified creative leadership.

While LVMH has yet to confirm Anderson’s appointment formally, sources close to the company suggest an announcement is imminent, likely before the designer’s next scheduled menswear outing during Paris Fashion Week in June.