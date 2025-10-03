Marks & Spencer strengthens menswear with new performance collection

British retailer Marks & Spencer is continuing to strengthen its menswear offering with the launch of a performance-led edit, designed to target “modern living - across work, travel and leisure”.

Autograph Performance will sit within M&S’s sub-brand Autograph, and brings together cutting-edge innovations and advanced fabrics, such as Tech Wool and 360 Flex technology, as well as four-way stretch tailoring and crease-recovery suiting, meaning that pieces can be packed and worn straight after the morning commute or gym, while water-resistant material offers stay-dry protection.

The menswear collection is in response to research from Statista, which shows that 86 percent of UK workers now operate in hybrid or fully working away from home roles, equating to approximately 15 million men commuting at least part of the time.

M&S believes that looks such as the Performance Packable Suit, crafted with 360 Flex technology, which is water-resistant, breathable, and naturally crease-resistant, as well as being machine-washable, will meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce. It is also priced affordably, with the jacket retailing for 129 pounds and the trousers costing 70 pounds.

The collection also features moisture-wicking, quick-dry chinos, elasticated waist joggers, shirts, polos and T-shirts with added stretch and an antibacterial finish, alongside bi-stretch trousers, extra fine Merino wool jumpers and footwear with Smart Step Technology soles, which have integrated high-density shock-absorbing foam. Prices start from 20 pounds.

The new offering builds on the growth of Autograph menswear, which, in three years, has quadrupled in value and now accounts for nearly a quarter of M&S’s total menswear sales. It also supports the retailer’s ongoing strategy to broaden its appeal to the 35–54 age group and strengthen its relevance as a destination for men’s fashion.

Autograph has helped introduce new customers to M&S, as in FY25, 52 percent of Autograph customers were new to the sub-brand, while 5 percent were new to M&S. While 55 percent of all Autograph customers are under the age of 45 vs 37 percent of total Menswear customers, explains the retailer.

M&S Autograph Performance Credits: M&S

Mitch Hughes, director of Menswear at M&S, said in a statement: “Autograph Performance is a clear statement of intent - that we’re serious about driving growth in Menswear and delivering innovation that really makes a difference to our customers.

“This edit brings together the very best of our design and technical expertise. We’ve focused on creating pieces that reflect how men live today and help them move seamlessly between work, travel and downtime, without compromising on comfort or style. From crease-recovery tailoring you can throw in a bag and wear straight after the gym or morning commute, to outerwear engineered for the Great British weather, every piece is made well and made to last with grab & go functionality in mind.

“Autograph continues to lead growth in menswear, and this launch marks an important step in how we evolve Menswear at M&S and help our customers look good and feel good.”

In August, M&S launched M&S Man, a dedicated Instagram channel showcasing its men’s style, designed to inspire customers with styling tips and ways to wear, behind-the-scenes content, and a closer look at the latest collections.