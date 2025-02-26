MARTAN's successful crowdfunding campaign reaches final stage

Circular fashion label MARTAN announces the final three weeks of its successful crowdfunding campaign. Due to overwhelming success, the investment round has been extended but will primarily be filled by professional investors. The opportunity for private investors, who can participate from as little as €250, closes on March 9th.

In recent months, MARTAN has achieved impressive milestones. The brand hosted a showroom during Paris Fashion Week, signed its first international stockist with four more in negotiation, and saw its online sales increase by 42%. In addition, the brand received recognition from leading industry publications, including 1 Granary.

"The response to our crowdfunding campaign has exceeded all our expectations," says Eugénie Mulier, co-founder and commercial director. "We have not only raised capital but also built a strong community of dedicated ambassadors who are now invited to exclusive events and enjoy other benefits."

Credits: MARTAN

Support from within the industry

Confidence in MARTAN's vision is underscored by the impressive list of investors. Prominent names such as Thijs Verheul, founder of United Wardrobe (now Vinted), and Constance Scholten, partner at Slingshot Ventures, have already invested. Recently, new leading investors have joined, including Anne-Christine Polet (fashion tech entrepreneur and former sr. VP at PVH), Christiaan Brommersma (former CFO at Mr. Marvis), and Steven Witteveen (sr. partner at WAIR.ai and co-founder of FashionUnited eBusiness).

"The combination of our circular business model, rapid international growth, and strong backing from industry experts makes this a unique investment opportunity," says Douwe de Boer, co-founder. "We invite everyone to become part of our company in these final weeks and help build the future of sustainable fashion."

SS25 Credits: MARTAN

From hotel linen to high-end fashion

MARTAN continues to distinguish itself through its innovative approach in transforming discarded hotel linen into high-end fashion, resulting in 82% less CO₂ emissions and 98% less water consumption compared to traditional production. With the raised investment, the brand will focus on international expansion, including wholesale, European pop-ups and shows, and a flagship store in Amsterdam.

Interested investors can purchase shares in the form of Eyecons from €250 until March 9th via the Eyevestor platform. For more information about the investment opportunities, visit Eyevestor.