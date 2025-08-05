Martha Stewart launches science‑led skincare brand amid celebrity beauty boom

Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart is entering the prestige skincare arena with Elm Biosciences, a pared‑down dual format line developed alongside board‑certified dermatologist Dr Dhaval Bhanusali. The brand, launching direct‑to‑consumer in the UK and US this September, debuts with two clinically targeted products: the A3O Elemental Serum at 135 dollars and the Inner Dose Daily Skin Supplement costing 50 dollars, reported WWD.

The venture arrives at a time when celebrity‑founded beauty brands are reshaping the landscape. Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, for instance, achieved approximately 212 million dollars in net sales in the year ended March 2025 before being acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a landmark deal valued at up to 1 billion dollars, roughly 3.8 times its annual revenue. As with Rhode, Stewart positions herself not merely as brand ambassador but as a hands‑on collaborator: over five years, she trialed multiple formula iterations, offering input on research and image direction.

Elm’s proposition is anchored in blend of topical effectiveness and ingestible "inside‑out" wellness, a trend that increasingly defines higher‑end beauty for professional audiences. Each element of the collaboration rests on science: the serum combines Stewart’s proprietary A3O complex with hyaluronic acid, squalane, blue tansy and vitamin E; the supplement blends antioxidants and adaptogens including astaxanthin and turmeric. Supporting this is a network of over 350 dermatologist advisers guiding both product development and clinical validation, a notable affirmation of medical rigour uncommon among celebrity-backed launches.

For beauty retailers and observers, Stewart’s entrance may redefine benchmarks around credibility and product minimalism. In comparison to typical celebrity brands that launch with broad assortments of makeup and skincare, Elm is unapologetically selective. Stewart emphasises that “you don’t need 100 different products… just three really amazing ones,” WWD said.

At 84, Stewart re-emerges in prestige beauty with an evidence‑based skincare line targeting aging with purpose and precision. In an Instagram post Stewart said: "After 5 years of working behind the scenes, hundreds of prototypes, and endless hours of research—we can’t wait to finally share @elmbiosciences with you all. Intentional skincare for living well and aging well."