Matches Fashion launches bridal and occasionwear

MatchesFashion has launched an event dressing edit focusing on bridal and occasionwear. It is the largest category the retailer introduced since it debuted homeware in 2018.

The selection includes over 250 unique styles created by designers such as Christopher Kane, Erdem, Giles Deacon, Emilia Wickstead and Vivienne Westwood. The edit further extends into occasionwear accessories, shoes, bags, lingerie and jewellery.

As sales of bridalwear are seeing an increase online, many brides are purchasing dresses to wear more frequently on occasions other than just one wedding. Traditional bricks and mortar catering to wedding dressing are often limiting outside of an ivory gown offering.

According to the Financial Times, brides require a number of outfits to get them from ceremony to reception and the honeymoon afterwards and finding a fashion-forward — or merely contemporary — wedding outfit is notoriously tricky in a market flooded with princess gowns.

The global market value of wedding dresses was estimated to be worth 32.5 billion US dollars in 2017, and forecast to reach 43.5 billion dollars by 2022.

Images via MatchesFashion.com.