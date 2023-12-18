Max Mara opens teddy-filled ‘fluffy residence’ in London

Italian fashion house Max Mara is celebrating 10 years of its Teddy Bear coat designed by creative director Ian Griffiths with a ‘fluffy residence’ in London’s Covent Garden.

The installation is open until December 26 and is described as an immersive walk-through pop-up “crafted with tenderness and soft contours”.

Max Mara ‘Fluffy Residence’ in London Credits: Max Mara by Darren Gerrish

Reminiscent of an apartment, each piece is completely made in Teddy fabric, from the furry teddy-clad walls to the giant teddy bear bed, as well as all the kitchen appliances and dining room table. Even the books, candles, and food have been given a fluffy makeover.

The installation aims to provide a getaway from the “hectic realities of your daily lives,” in an intimate and enchanted environment, while showcasing the “imagined” residence for the ultimate Teddy Coat wearer, a woman who “cherishes her career, enjoys going out to meet people, yet never forsakes the warmth of hosting dinner with friends”.

Max Mara’s Fluffy Residence is located on Russell Street, Covent Garden, and is free to visit. Bookings can be made online.

