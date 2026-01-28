MBFW Madrid and Copenhagen Fashion Week launch collaboration to explore synergies

Coinciding with Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW), held in the Danish capital from January 27 to 30, 2026, the Danish event and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWMadrid) have launched a collaboration. This initial phase establishes a framework for professional exchange between the two organisations.

According to a statement from the Madrid-based organisation, the agreement provides for reciprocal institutional presence. Following the visit of MBFWMadrid to Copenhagen, the CPHFW management team will travel to the March edition of MBFWMadrid.

Knowledge sharing and professional exchange

The focus in this initial phase appears to be on understanding processes, sharing knowledge and laying the foundations for a long-term relationship. MBFWMadrid's presence in Copenhagen is therefore seen as an opportunity to observe first-hand how the environment of one of today's most popular fashion weeks is structured. This includes its industry, press, brands, sponsors and the role of street style in the image of the city.

From the perspective of CPHFW, the alliance aligns with its strategy of establishing agreements with like-minded organisations and expanding its collaborative network with other European fashion weeks. A similar approach was initiated with Amsterdam last season.

Future developments

The agreement has not yet resulted in concrete actions within the official schedule, such as designer exchanges or joint activations. However, the statement highlights the upcoming August and September editions as key moments to continue this dialogue.

The March 2026 edition of MBFWMadrid is scheduled to take place from March 18 to 22. This edition will feature 30 designers presenting their autumn/winter 2026/2027 collections.