MBFWMadrid: 5 stand-out collections for SS24

This 78th edition of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week featured the presentations of a total of 41 designers over the course of six days. Once again, the creators gave their best on the catwalk in front of an audience of industry professionals, more than a thousand journalists, a hundred content creators and a hundred influencers who became ambassadors of the event.

Not only the most established national brands were part of the wide variety of events, presentations and fashion shows that took place in the Spanish capital, but also new faces and emerging designers.

From FashionUnited, we offer you a summary of some of the highlights of the Spring/Summer 2024 calendar.

The marine elegance of Claro Couture

Claro Couture's Spring/Summer 2024 collection presents a world of exquisite fabrics, from muslin and chiffon to silk tulle, netting, beading and pearl detailing. The materials have been used to create a collection that captures the organic essence of the ocean, with the fluidity of waves and silhouettes evoking sea foam as stand-out elements.

Credits: Claro Couture, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

One of the most interesting aspects of the collection is that it includes a series of pieces created using 3D printing, demonstrating Claro Couture's willingness to merge tradition with modern technology.

Credits: Claro Couture, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

The colours selected for this collection are equally captivating, featuring pearly pinks that add a touch of delicacy, vibrant yellows that evoke energy, light blues that are reminiscent of clear skies and navy blue that adds a note of timeless sophistication. In addition, the inclusion of glitter finish shades adds subtle sparkle and a touch of glamour to each design.

Credits: Claro Couture, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Credits: Claro Couture, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Isabel Sanchís enchants

Credits: Isabel Sanchis, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

The collection presented by Isabel Sanchís at MBFW Madrid contained special pieces with handcrafted touches with the intention of making you fall in love.

Credits: Isabel Sanchis, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Feathers play an important role in the collection, they show up in different shapes and techniques, as well as combined with other elements to achieve a final result that is sophisticated.

Credits: Isabel Sanchis, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

In addition to feathers, the collection includes draped and pleated chiffon dresses that create silhouettes with movement and vibrancy. The designs are modern and sophisticated, combining craftsmanship with the freshness of innovation.

Credits: Isabel Sanchis, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

The collection is also characterised by new techniques and volumes, including the use of recycled horsehair and plastics, as well as hand-finishing techniques.

Credits: Isabel Sanchis, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

As for the colour palette, it features orange tones, which symbolise optimism, as well as lime tones that evoke emotions and nature. In addition, black is used to add elegance and sensuality to the garments, and metallic gold to add a touch of sophistication characteristic of couture.

Credits: Isabel Sanchis, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Credits: Isabel Sanchis, Spring/ Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Mans ventures into the female universe

Credits: Mans, Spring/ Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Mans' latest collection, designed by Jaime Álvarez de Sevilla, stood out at the 78th edition of MBFW Madrid. This was not only due to womenswear being featured in its proposal for the first time, but also to its being crowned as best collection, presenting a mixed proposal full of nuances and colour.

The fashion label maintained tailoring as a central element of its design, incorporating dresses of different lengths, all with minimalist cuts and a wide variety of fabrics that preserve its essence, as well as adding sophisticated feminine pieces to its universe.

The show culminated with the presentation of a bride wearing a fully embroidered mini dress and a silk tulle veil that was more than 5 metres long.

Andrew Powcrid makes his glamorous debut

Credits: Andrew Pocrid, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

The brand Andrew Powcrid, by Andrés Pozuelo, stood out together with SIMORRA with both labels being debutants in this edition of MBFW Madrid official calendar. Pozuelo decided to present himself for the first time on the Madrid catwalk with one of the most personal and profound facets of his inspiration, that which is born in sleepless nights and which undoubtedly shaped the creation of his new collection, entitled "Insomnia".

Credits: Andrew Pocrid, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics

In this collection, the creative exhibited his most glamorous side, taking inspiration from the 70s and 80s, decades to which the designer confesses he is strongly fascinated by, as per the Andrew Pocrid show notes.

Credits: Andrew Pocrid, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics

For the Spring/Summer 2024 season, Andrew Powcrid presents a woman who is empowered, confident, strong and sophisticated. These values are not only limited to the female figure, as the designer also seeks to banish gender stereotypes and the sexism historically rooted in society, while contributing to the enrichment of the male figure.

The collection offers a wide range of garments, from elegant cocktail looks to dazzling evening wear. Flowing gowns with movement, figure-flattering fitted silhouettes, strong shoulders and feminine ensembles are alternated with tailored garments redesigned for the male audience.

The collection is highlighted by the use of fabrics such as crepe, lurex, chiffon, wool and silk knit, as well as other whimsical materials embellished with crystal detailing. The colour purple in various shades, with a special emphasis on lilac, is the central tone of the colour palette, whilst not forgetting the importance of black.

Each look presented on the catwalk is complemented with metallic leather high boots and jeweled sandals, the result of a collaboration with the brand Lodi.

Credits: Andrew Pocrid, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics

Dominika Kozakova, straight from Eastern Europe

Credits: Dominika Kozáková, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Dominika Kozáková is a fashion designer who is originally from a small village in Slovakia. She currently resides in Prague, where she works on her innovative creations that defy conventional norms. Her focus is on pushing the boundaries of comfort through extravagant cuts and technologies, as well as incorporating vibrant colours and structures.

Credits: Dominika Kozáková, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics

Her eco-friendly designs are handmade locally in both Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The designs reflect her passion for unusual cuts, ruffles and embroidery, resulting in capsule collections that explore futuristic concepts, insightfulness and alternative vibes.

Credits: Dominika Kozáková, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics

Kozáková draws inspiration from a wide range of references, from historical elements and the pompousness of baroque fashion to flora and fauna, transporting viewers into a fairytale when her designs take to the runway.

Credits: Dominika Kozáková, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics

In her creative process, Kozáková uses a variety of contrasting materials, including alpaca wool, mohair, silk and cashmere. She also recycles materials from warehouses and showrooms, which she combines with stretch fabrics featuring designs hand-painted by the designer herself. These garments not only offer comfort and versatility as sportswear, but also feature extraordinary designs inspired by animals and supernatural beings.

Credits: Dominika Kozáková, Spring/Summer 2024, Ready to Wear. Spotlight Launchmetrics

One of the emerging designer's most iconic designs is her hand-knitted fluffy hats, which include little ears and have the power to instantly transport you to the 'Secret Animal Kingdom'. Dominika Kozáková has left her mark on the catwalk of the Allianz EGO contest for emerging fashion brands.

The label Coconutscankill, under the direction of Amara Caruncho, took home the Allianz EGO Confidence in Fashion award at the most recent edition of MBFWMadrid.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and editing from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.