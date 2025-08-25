Meet some of the names behind the new wave of sustainable Peruvian fashion

Peruvian fashion is making strides towards conquering the international scene. Driven by PromPerú, the Peruvian Export and Tourism Promotion Commission, established brands and emerging talents showcased their work at the Alegra Collective showroom in Amsterdam. They presented the country's creative strength and commitment to sustainability to Europe.

The collections of these established names and new talents —many already present at prestigious catwalks and trade fairs such as CIFF in Copenhagen, Tranoï in Paris and Coterie in New York— stand out for their use of regenerative fibres. These include alpaca wool, pima cotton and shiringa leather, an innovative Amazonian vegetable latex. These materials bring to life knitwear, hand-woven accessories, footwear and handcrafted luxury bags. Those present were able to experience the country's creative strength first-hand.

Discover some of the brands that are positioning Peru at the forefront of international sustainable fashion.

Sake

Sake is a brand that reimagines fashion based on ancestral wisdom and the use of regenerative materials. It embraces an approach that strengthens local communities and protects ecosystems.

Credits: Sake.

In its collections, artisanal processes are neither replicated or idealised; they are precisely reactivated, rooted in context and guided by respect. The materials used reflect this same ethic: wild rubber harvested without harming the environment, non-toxic vegetable dyes and chrome-free tanning.

In this way, its collections are born from deep connections with people, plants, time and territory, transforming into pieces that hold memory.

SAKE Founded: 2013 by Ana Tafur

2013 by Ana Tafur Sales channels: Online store: thesakeproject.com; multi-brand concept stores; international pop-ups; and selected showrooms

Online store: thesakeproject.com; multi-brand concept stores; international pop-ups; and selected showrooms Current presence: Peru, US, UK, France, Italy and Japan

Peru, US, UK, France, Italy and Japan Target markets: Northern Europe, Middle East and selected Asian markets

Northern Europe, Middle East and selected Asian markets Price range: Small accessories: 150–350 euros; Bags: 350–1,200 euros; Ready-to-wear: 250–1,500 euros

Small accessories: 150–350 euros; Bags: 350–1,200 euros; Ready-to-wear: 250–1,500 euros Trade fairs and events: White Milano, Move Forward and Fashion for the Planet (Milan Fashion Week); Tranoï (Paris); Latin American Fashion Summit (Miami Design District); Neonyt (Berlin); CIFF (Copenhagen)

Credits: Sake.

Anyi

Anyi is a fashion house born from the fusion of Peruvian cultural heritage and Danish design. Founded by Adriana Cachay and Lærke Skyum, its purpose is to embody a commitment to sustainability, timeless design and the preservation of artisanal work in every piece.

Credits: Anyi.

Under the motto "today for you, tomorrow for me", its collections are designed to endure, crafted with care and dedication.

Its most recent offering, “First Light”, evokes “the suspended instant between stillness and blossoming”, a prelude to what is to come. With a palette that contrasts sun-washed pastels with deep tones, the collection explores the intimacy of daily rituals and the elegance of subtle contrasts. Puffed sleeves, structured collars and airy textures shape a contained romanticism, reinterpreted from an artisanal heritage with contemporary clarity.

AYNI Founded: 2014 by Adriana Cachay and Lærke Skyum

2014 by Adriana Cachay and Lærke Skyum Sales channels: The Ayni House (Miraflores, Lima); Ayni Dasso (San Isidro, Lima); Mercado 51 (San Isidro, Lima); Holt Renfrew; Michelle Farmer; multi-brand stores, online and showrooms

The Ayni House (Miraflores, Lima); Ayni Dasso (San Isidro, Lima); Mercado 51 (San Isidro, Lima); Holt Renfrew; Michelle Farmer; multi-brand stores, online and showrooms Current presence: Peru, US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Italy, Denmark and Japan

Peru, US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Italy, Denmark and Japan Target markets: Consolidate and expand international presence in Europe, North America and Asia

Credits: Anyi.

Estrafalario

Estrafalario is a Peruvian regenerative fashion brand founded in 2016 by Valery Zevallos. It was created in response to social inequality and the environmental impact of the industry. Its focus is on transforming textile surplus into unique garments, combining upcycling techniques with hand embroidery. Each piece is the result of a process where design, sustainability and social impact intertwine. More than 178 vulnerable women have been part of its production chain through an empowerment programme that turns fashion into a tool for social transformation.

Credits: Estrafalario

Its “A Tribute to Memory and Movement” collection, made entirely from Pima cotton deadstock, incorporates hand embroidery. This evokes stories of migrant resilience, where memory and movement become acts of courage. Each garment is presented as a bridge between past, present and future, consolidating fashion as a medium of artistic expression with purpose.

Estrafalario Founded: 2017 by Valery Zevallos

2017 by Valery Zevallos Sales channels: Own concept store in Barranco (Lima); online store: estrafalario.pe; and selected multi-brand stores such as Rebell Store (Osaka), Queen Label (Lebanon) and, from September 2025, The Doors (New York)

Own concept store in Barranco (Lima); online store: estrafalario.pe; and selected multi-brand stores such as Rebell Store (Osaka), Queen Label (Lebanon) and, from September 2025, The Doors (New York) Current presence: Peru, Japan, Lebanon, soon US and Europe

Peru, Japan, Lebanon, soon US and Europe Price range: 200 – 700 euros

200 – 700 euros Trade fairs and events: Coterie New York AW25, Tranoï Paris SS24–AW25, collection presentation in Milan with PromPerú (September 2025), upcoming participation in Tranoï Paris

Credits: Estrafalario

Clio

Clio Knitwear focuses on highlighting the exceptional qualities of natural fibres such as baby alpaca, organic Pima and Tanguis cotton, mercerised Pima cotton and high-end blends. Although traditionally associated with winter, these raw materials stand out for their natural properties that allow the body to adapt even to high summer temperatures. The brand works with artisanal techniques such as knitting, crochet, pedal loom, macramé and embroidery, which it incorporates into garments designed to be seasonless. Its collections seek simple, timeless shapes and textured fabrics with personality, resulting from a design that prioritises durability and authenticity.

Credits: Clio Knitwear.

Clio Founded: 2012 by Jessica Roxana Salazar Luna

2012 by Jessica Roxana Salazar Luna Sales channels: Own store, multi-brand stores and online

Own store, multi-brand stores and online Current presence: Peru and Chile

Peru and Chile Target markets: US

US Price range: 87 – 345 euros

87 – 345 euros Trade fairs and events: Peru Moda, Boutique Moda Perú, Stitch Lab Summer Pop-Up 2023 (Miami), Orígenes 2023 (Lima)

On the right, at the Alegra Collective showroom. Credits: Clio Knitwear.

Fringe Mod

Fringe Mod, founded in 2019 by Lucy Barandiarán, is a Peruvian brand that fuses local artisanal heritage with luxury natural fibres such as alpaca, merino wool and Pima cotton. Its contemporary aesthetic, inspired by retro echoes of the 1970s, moves between classic and avant-garde. The brand's name, which refers to fringe as both a boundary and an adornment, constantly explores new shapes and structures. Fringe Mod seeks to position itself on the border between art and functionality. Its “Ocean Breeze” collection, made entirely of Pima cotton, features shades of navy blue, turquoise, aqua and denim melange. These evoke the movement of waves and the calm of the sea breeze, reminiscent of the Peruvian summer.

Credits: Fringe Mod.

Fringe Mod Founded: 2019 by Lucy Barandiarán and Erick La Banca (parent company Knit Couture founded in 2011)

2019 by Lucy Barandiarán and Erick La Banca (parent company Knit Couture founded in 2011) Sales channels: Own showroom in Miraflores (Lima); concept stores in Lima; online store: fringe-mod.com; Tribeca Showroom (New York); Grimwood Agencies (Canada); and luxury boutiques in the US, Canada and Europe

Own showroom in Miraflores (Lima); concept stores in Lima; online store: fringe-mod.com; Tribeca Showroom (New York); Grimwood Agencies (Canada); and luxury boutiques in the US, Canada and Europe Current presence: Peru, US, Canada, UK, Germany

Peru, US, Canada, UK, Germany Target markets: Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, UK and Spain

Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, UK and Spain Price range: 90 – 250 euros (wholesale)

90 – 250 euros (wholesale) Trade fairs and events: Tranoï (Paris); Scoop (London); CIFF (Denmark); Coterie (New York)

Credits: Fringe Mod