Meet the designer behind the buzziest brand of New York Bridal Fashion Week

Rime Arodaky, a luxury bridal brand launched in 2011 in Paris, France, staged a runway show last week and opened a Manhattan store with a blowout party that same evening, thereby becoming the buzziest brand of New York Bridal Fashion Week. Known for daring but effortless glamour, craftsmanship and a fashion-forward aesthetic, Arodaky is inspired by nature, travels and emotions. But for her Fall 2024 collection entitled "Astral," she drew inspiration from the ethereal dance of celestial bodies, the mysteries of the universe and the spiritual realms beyond our sight in an ode to every bride who believes that her love story is written in the stars. FashionUnited spoke to the designer in her new downtown Manhattan atelier the day after her show to hear why she also feels like her return to New York Bridal Fashion Week was written in the stars.

Bridal looks from Rime Arodaky Credits: Greg Finck

This as a return so can you describe your history with New York City?

Our last show here was in 2018 but right before the pandemic we were about to open a store in New York. We already had the papers completed and had found a space in the West Village. Having shown in New York since 2016, we had realized that about 40 percent of our clientele was from the US, either online or at our stockists of which we have about 12 here. So we really felt it was the right time. The papers were back from the lawyer just a week before the first lockdown. We were not scared at first, then we realized it was serious so we postponed everything, just like brides were doing, and we just waited until things became stable. Here we are, five years later.

Did the post-pandemic wedding boom treat you well?

Last year was an amazing year for us and I know the industry in general boomed, but for us it was really big and it was clear the US was back. The US client was very eager to shop online with us and we realized it was time to revisit looking for a space.

Runway bridal looks from Rime Arodaky Credits: Greg Finke

How long did it take to find a new location in the city?

It was quite quick, surprisingly. Everything happens for a reason. We really wanted what I call a white box and since we were overseas we didn’t want too much renovation. We wanted to be quick because we knew bridal week was coming up. It was a postponed project so I felt we had to be really efficient on this. It was my dream project for 5 years.

You say 40 percent of your business is in the US, so why do you think American brides gravitate to your line?

I think we succeed in combining the avant garde flare with a timeless look. We respect tradition, use beloved fabrics, high-end details, French lace like Chantilly. But at the same time, we try to push the boundaries and challenge the status quo. And I think brides love this hybrid feel in our design, it’s what they are looking for, I guess.

Runway bridal looks from Rime Arodaky Credits: Greg Finck

Any plans to open other brick and mortar US locations?

We have a store in Paris for 12 years already. For now, we have no plans for more here. But let’s see, you never know.

Are you experiencing a leveling off of the post-pandemic wedding boom?

No, it’s quite stable. We were on a really high growth spurt and the pandemic was quite friendly to us. We were quite scared, at first, but because we had launched the website and e-shop in 2015, and we had the second looks line with items like the little jumpsuit with train, for rehearsal, smaller weddings or elopements, we boomed. We had an extra 30 percent of sales on the shop and, because everything was in stock, we could deliver in 2 days. People who still wanted small weddings were able to get married in our pieces.

Was the line of second looks a pandemic proposal?

No, it existed pre-pandemic since 2015 and was something I was always working on because our brand is all about the bridal journey. We don’t only offer the bridal dress and that’s it. I always envisioned the bride having more looks, being the queen of the day and a true muse, just having fun with fashion. So we always imagined rehearsal looks, after party looks, brunch looks and so on. It was all there and already working super well, but the pandemic really made it an opportunity.

Bridal collection by Rime Arodaky Credits: Greg Finck

Most bridal brands do a presentation during NYBFW so why did you choose to do a runway show?

I always envisioned the collection in a runway show because it tells a story. I think it’s more powerful in terms of emotion, and more striking, visually. There’s a journey, a chronological way of saying something and showing your work and it builds. After five years of not being able to show, I wanted that, especially as we were opening the store so to really express my vision a runway show was the best way. A presentation is more formal and less dreamy and I wanted people to dream again because I think it’s missing.

Do you show in Paris too?

I did, but my last show was in 2020 right before the pandemic. We don’t have a bridal week there though. All our fabric and embellishment comes from Paris and we already have an atelier, so it would be much easier. But I love to come here anyway so it’s all good.