It is true that a person’s outfit will reflect their background; a man always needs the right clothes to enhance his personality. And, when it comes to men’s outerwear, a trench coat is always a must-have. Trench coats are a staple in any man’s wardrobe. Trench coats, which were originally designed for British soldiers during World War I, became popular in society as soldiers continued to wear them after returning home.

The modern trench coat is improved and stylized, but it retains its own characteristics: functional, fashionable, and masculine. Yvette LIBBY will discuss the popularity of men’s trench coats and why these outerwears seem to "adapt" well to any season all year round in this article.

When is a trench coat appropriate?

The trench coat is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing; you can wear it throughout the year, in any situation, and anywhere. It’s sophisticated and fashionable enough to wear over workout clothes as well as formal suits. It’s also intended to be simple enough that you can wear it with casual clothes.

You can wear a trench coat all year long as long as you layer appropriately underneath to avoid becoming too hot or cold.

Work trench coats in neutral colors such as black, grey, beige, or khaki are easy to match with your work clothes. When wearing different tones but the same shades of one color, you can achieve a stylish monochrome look. If you don’t like monochrome, there are always other options. For example, a khaki trench coat can be worn with a white shirt and black slacks, or a beige trench coat can be worn with a cream shirt and navy slacks.

Trench coats are also ideal for going out at night or spending the weekend away. Choose a comfortable outfit and layer it with a trench coat - whether it’s a t-shirt with jeans and boots or a sweater or hoodie with jeans and sneakers - trench coats go with everything.

Trench coats for different body types

Trench coats are flattering on a wide range of body types. Tall people should wear clothing that is longer than the knee. Shorter men should look for trench coats that reach mid-thigh or higher, flatter their shape, and are simple in design. Prioritize lightweight fabrics in neutral tones and simple styles for an oversized body. Trench coats with sturdy materials and a loose fit are a good choice for skinny people. Medium trench coats (around knee length) are the most common, as they fit most body types.

If you are looking for an outerwear model that suits a variety of body shapes, then "MILITANT SPRUCE" will be the ideal choice.

The good news is that most trench coat styles come with a belt. As a result, you can adjust your trench coat to fit your body using the belt.

In transition seasons

Trench coats are typically quite large and lightweight, making them ideal for layering. Depending on the material and what you wear underneath, you can wear a trench coat all year. Cotton or silk are the best fabrics for warm weather. Wool or felt are good materials to keep you warm when the weather is colder. Wear a trench coat with lighter layers underneath in transitional seasons like fall and spring.

The trench coat is actually a raincoat; it was originally designed as such. They have the ability to be waterproof, warm, and wind resistant. Some trench coats include removable wool liners that can be worn inside for added warmth and removed in warmer weather.

What do you think about a trench coat-style raincoat for men? "LONG ISLAND ROUGE" will be the answer to your satisfaction.

Can I wear a trench coat in winter?

Trench coats can be worn in the winter, especially if you live in a mild or warm climate. If you choose the right materials and wear appropriate layers underneath, a trench coat will keep you warm. Wool and leather are typically warmer than other materials. Leather, on the other hand, is not a good choice for people who prefer a green lifestyle. Instead, choose trench coats made of synthetic leather or goose feather material (such as Men’s Goose Down from Yvette LIBBY).

Trench coats that are long and water-resistant will protect you better against rain and snow than other coats. Layers or a thick sweater paired with jeans are an excellent choice. To keep warm, add accessories such as beanies and scarves.

Is it appropriate to wear a trench coat in the summer?

Trench coats are especially popular during the colder months of the year, such as winter. However, you can still wear your trench coat in the summer. You should be able to wear your trench coat throughout the summer as long as it is lightweight and the clothing underneath is light and thin so you don’t overheat. Trench coats go with everything: chinos, shirts, T-shirts, jeans... the styles you can try out are endless!

The trench coat "DORAEMON," with its one-of-a-kind design that is suitable for every occasion and is made of Supima cotton and silk, will be a highlight for you at every spring-summer occasion.