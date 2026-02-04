Menswear trend FW26: how sport influences menswear collections

Sport as a cultural reference is clearly gaining significance for autumn/winter 2026, particularly where functionality, style and lifestyle converge. A conversation with Dstrezzed reveals how this development is being translated into menswear. With its FW26 collection, The 19th Hole, the Dutch menswear label translates sporting influences into a contemporary, commercially relevant collection that merges heritage, leisure and contemporary fashion.

The name, The 19th Hole, refers directly to the world of golf. In golfing terminology, the 19th hole is where the game ends and the socialising begins: the clubhouse. This precise dynamic forms the creative basis for Dstrezzed. Golf serves not as a functional sporting reference, but as a cultural framework where precision, tradition and informal elegance converge. The calm atmosphere of the fairways and the relaxed dynamic of the clubhouse define the collection's direction, both visually and conceptually.

Within this narrative, Dstrezzed remains true to its DNA. Classic preppy elements are the starting point. They are reimagined through modern silhouettes, relaxed fits and unexpected material combinations. Heritage is deliberately used without becoming nostalgic; it serves as a starting point for a contemporary, confident menswear statement. “It’s about recognisability with a twist,” says Roy van de Kamp, sales director at Dstrezzed.

Credits: Dstrezzed

This approach is strongly reflected in the material and product development. Key pieces, such as the bouclé varsity jacket, combine a collegiate aesthetic with high-quality embroidery and a striking ‘19th Hole Clubhouse’ artwork on the back. The Sawyer hybrid jacket returns in brushed damask, featuring a graphic golfer motif as a distinct signature detail. Knitwear balances comfort and statement pieces. Bonded wool cardigans with contrasting seams, fuzzy V-necks and cardigans with floral motifs provide structure, depth and visual interest. Outerwear classics like the Harrington jacket and the Isaac car coat appear in mélange ripstop, oversized herringbone and various 3D weaves, including golf ball weaves and teddy loops.

An artistic collaboration, visible in selected artworks and embroideries, adds an extra layer of depth. This artistic layer enhances the collection's storytelling and strengthens its distinctive appeal on the shop floor.

Credits: Dstrezzed

From a commercial perspective, FW26 is clearly structured. The collection will be delivered in four drops (six, seven, eight and nine), with each drop anchored by a strong key piece. The silhouette is clearly defined: loose-fit trousers or denim combined with dropped-shoulder tops, some in shorter lengths for early adopters. For retail, this results in a balanced mix of new basics, commercially viable contemporary styles and fashion-forward statements with added value.

The FW26 collection targets men who see style as an extension of their personality and take pleasure in unexpected details. The looks are designed to transition effortlessly between casual, leisure and high-fashion. Simultaneously, FW26 highlights how sport as a lifestyle reference increasingly acts as a link between heritage and modern menswear. This is a development that will remain relevant for both the brand and its retail partners in coming seasons.