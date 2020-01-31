Menswear trends: Fall/Winter 2020-21

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key menswear themes emerging from the Fall/Winter 2020-21 Men’s Fashion Weeks.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential thematic influences informing the menswear scene into FW20-21 and beyond. Proportional play brings an exciting, experimental new element to the season’s menswear runways as designers take masculine silhouettes to the extreme. Breaking boundaries between traditional apparel categories is another hallmark of FW20-21 with hybrid styles and classic/contemporary cross overs. Our global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three important directions inspiring the menswear market. Urban Survival translates key outdoor codes into adventurous everyday pieces with an extreme sports angle while conceptual forms provide an ultra-modern backdrop for ethnic prints in New Folk Traditions. Formal Volumes sees tailoring get an avant-garde update, introducing a fresh dimension to once traditional constructions.

Urban Survival

Padding and quilting transcends outdoor categories as designers rework the techniques for city living. Ribbed quilt sections applied to lightweight anoraks, layered tent-like silhouettes and puffas teamed with tailoring introduce protective qualities to urban apparel. Sports-infused trims, details and accessories in concrete and black tones reinforce the cross-over appeal. Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Craig Green, Giorgio Armani, Neil Barrett, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

New Folk Traditions

Folk-inspired prints travel the globe taking inspiration from the Middle East, India and Scandinavia. Voluminous padded outerwear and urban accessories enhance the contemporary feel of traditional paisleys and intricate repeat patterns while monochromatic renderings put a clean, graphic spin on Nordic knitwear. Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: J W Anderson, Paria Farzaneh, Etro, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

Formal Volumes

Formalwear is reinvented for the FW20-21 season with exaggerated proportions and outsized volumes. Extended shoulders, elongated sleeves and boxy bodies create new silhouettes that emphasise the torso. Structured suiting is softened with rustically textured woollen fabrications and via layered knitwear/tailoring combinations. Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Hed Mayner, Dunhill, Feng Chen Wang, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

