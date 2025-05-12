MEOMARI wins an iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 – A historic first in pet fashion

MEOMARI is proud to announce that its Black Saffiano Leather Dog Harness has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025, marking a significant moment in the evolution of luxury pet accessories. This achievement not only celebrates outstanding design but also makes MEOMARI the first dog harness ever to receive this prestigious international recognition. This milestone reinforces MEOMARI’s role as a pioneer at the intersection of fashion and the pet industry.

Selected from nearly 11,000 entries across 66 countries, the MEOMARI harness was honored in the Product discipline, under the Leisure category, by a jury of 131 independent design experts. The award, issued by the iF International Forum Design GmbH – one of the world’s oldest independent design institutions – stands as a global benchmark for excellence in design.

Crafted from black Saffiano leather and fitted with durable hardware, the winning harness reflects MEOMARI’s philosophy: elegant form, enduring function, and exceptional quality. With precise tailoring and refined aesthetics inspired by high fashion, it is more than a pet accessory – it’s a statement piece.

While the award recognizes a single product, it also spotlights the brand’s broader collection, which includes collars, leashes, and accessories that share the same commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless design. Every item is thoughtfully created to elevate the everyday bond between dogs and their humans.

With this win, MEOMARI continues its mission to set a new standard in luxury pet wear – one where style, quality, and purpose go hand in hand.