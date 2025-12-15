Mercer FW26: sport heritage, luxe materials and a new visual icon

For the fall/winter 2026 season, Mercer is opening a new chapter in its brand story. The Amsterdam-based label, deeply rooted in American sport heritage, is introducing the "Mercer Flag" this season: a sharp, graphic symbol inspired by the flags that colour stadiums during football and baseball matches. Alongside this new visual signature, the brand is further refining its vintage aesthetic. Warm lambswool knitwear, premium suedes and nubucks, and evolved Re-Run silhouettes in sand and brown tones powerfully shape the seasonal image.

Materiality as brand language

The FW26 collection demonstrates how Mercer continues to sharpen its design DNA. The clothing line is expanding this season into a fully-fledged knitwear assortment, crafted from traditional lambswool but translated into a modern, contemporary fit. The pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the "Zegna wool Varsity Polo Coat": a premium key piece that elegantly combines craftsmanship, material authority and sport references.

Within footwear, Mercer is also opting for a combination of recognition and renewal. Evergreen models such as the "Re-Run Cracked" and "Re-Run White Silver" maintain their established position. Meanwhile, the "Re-Run Drive" and "Re-Run EVO" introduce the next step in the silhouette story: lighter constructions, refined lines and a further anchoring of Mercer's distinctive design signature.

Warmth in tone

In terms of colour, the emphasis is clearly shifting. White leather, a staple for years, is making way for a warmer and more layered palette. Sand and brown tones dominate FW26 and come through particularly strongly in the suede and nubuck variants within the Re-Run family. This tonal shift not only aligns with the current winter image but also reinforces Mercer's vintage-inspired look and feel.

Mercer feeling

Behind every design lies one guiding principle: the Mercer feeling. Timeless shapes, luxe materials and a cool yet understated character form the foundation. Mercer targets a consumer who values authenticity but has no need for bold or loud statements. This is someone who chooses subtle sport heritage in a high-quality execution.

FW26 also marks the prelude to a phase of international expansion. Mercer is investing in growing collaborations and preparing to open two international stores in 2026, supplemented by four pop-up concepts that will bring the brand closer to new markets. With this collection, Mercer underscores its ability to bring together heritage, innovation and brand identity into a relevant wholesale story. This is a story that partners can not only buy into but, more importantly, can retell.

