Mexx: forty years of style, one clear new direction

The Dutch fashion house Mexx is giving its identity a clear direction. With Mexx Dutch By Design, the brand firmly establishes its premium position, rooted in forty years of heritage, designed for today.

The line stands for what has always set Mexx apart: clothing that looks good without shouting. Authentic in character, confident in style and made for real life. Not for the catwalk, but for the people who show up in it every day. That typically Dutch straightforwardness translated into fashion, functional clarity, confidence without pretence.

Credits: Mexx

Credits: Mexx

Dutch By Design is not a description of the collection. It is the foundation on which it is built. Every collection is built around categories the brand stands for: denim, tailoring, shirts and knitwear. These categories set the standard for design quality, recognisable craftsmanship and the unmistakable Mexx aesthetic. Refined and contemporary, sharp without stiffness, relaxed without carelessness. Materials are chosen for quality and durability and the brand makes no promises it cannot keep.

Credits: Mexx

The collection moves with the moments that shape life. From a busy working day to a relaxed evening with friends. Mexx dresses people who look polished without making a statement of it. The new collection will be presented soon. Stay tuned.

Dutch By Design. Crafted with Purpose. Worn with Character.