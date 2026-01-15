Mexx FW26: Made to move with the city

The city moves, and FW26 by Mexx moves with it. The latest collection is designed for men and women living layered lives, people who navigate work, family, and leisure without ever losing their individuality. The result? A collection that is functional, yet leaves room for self-expression and Confidence.

You Nguyen, Creative Director, sums up the core idea: “We’re not going for individual trends, but creating a cohesive wardrobe that responds to movement, dynamism, and the many roles people take on daily. Clothing should adapt without losing its identity.”

At Mexx, the vision aligns with the Dutch by Design philosophy: clarity, pragmatism, and human relevance. Structure is softened, functionality strengthened, and each piece is designed for versatile use across different moments in everyday life. As Angelique de Rond, Managing Director of Mexx, says: “FW26 marks the start of a reset, defined by clear progression. It sharpens our focus on purposeful design, clothing that connects to real life, and confidence without excess.”

FW26. Credits: Mexx

The materials used in the FW26 collection have been carefully selected based on honesty, tactility, and sustainability. Compact wools, structured flannels, soft finishes, corduroy and layered knitwear form the foundation of the collection. Eco-leather and refined faux fur are used as modern materials, functional and subtle, rather than as striking statements. The colour palette is minimalist and architectural: earthy browns, warm neutrals, concrete-like greys and deep blues, enriched with burgundy and vibrant greens. Colours that create a timeless look, rather than chasing fleeting trends.

The collection revolves around strong, versatile categories that are easy to wear. The core consists of softened tailoring, outerwear that moves with you, layered knitwear, accessible denim and refined casual essentials. The silhouettes play with proportions: pronounced shoulders meet flowing volumes; straight and tapered trousers provide a foundation; and puffers add volume without weighing you down.

FW26. Credits: Mexx

The Mexx collection will be released in multiple drops, tailored to seasonal relevance and sales logic. FW26 also promises consistency for Mexx's partners. The brand is focusing on long-term clarity rather than rapid seasonal changes. The product DNA, core categories, and brand-focused, channel- independent approach will be further strengthened in future seasons. Innovation will remain goal- oriented, while sustainability will be integrated rather than advertised.

Erik van de Leur, Head of Sales, says: “Our focus is on clarity: building trust through disciplined design, commercial relevance, and a wardrobe logic that works for consumers and partners alike.”

With FW26, Mexx shows that fashion is not just about fleeting trends; it's about clothing that moves to the rhythm of real life. This is a collection that combines style, functionality and character, and invites you to build a wardrobe of valuable pieces for today and tomorrow.