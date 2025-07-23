Mexx Spring/Summer 2026: Self confidence is the best outfit

Womenswear

The first drop of Mexx Spring/Summer 2026, Modern Archive, embraces femininity with a playful and serene approach to the city, where soft power dressing meets a clean aesthetic. Designed for the woman who live dynamically, embracing the city with every step.

Credits: Mexx

Botanical Elegance, the second drop blends urban sophistication with the natural beauty of botanical inspiration. Feminine detailing and soft tailoring are bringing an effortless elegance to everyday looks. Subtle jeweled and metallic accents will bring the right amount of sparkle for the spring season.

Credits: Mexx

Drop three is Summer Reflection, where Summer’s delicate spirit finds expression in a wardrobe of quiet refinement. This drop embodies a summer reflection of sophistication and effortless beauty. Fresh summer cottons will create chic and relaxed looks.

Credits: Mexx

Menswear

Modern Archive embraces a modern city wear mixed with timeless designs. A fresh mix of formal and functional styling, blending effortless tailoring with casual elements. This drop will ensure the modern man to evolve his wardrobe with confidence and style.

Credits: Mexx

Drop two, La Dolce Vita, is inspired by the relaxed energy of the summer season, this drop offers multiple key items for every man’s wardrobe. Even when the temperature rises sky high, you’ll look cool and sharp throughout the day. Let’s enjoy an endless summer.

Credits: MEXX

The Netherlands, 1986.

Visionary Rattan Chadha took his two brands, men’s brand Moustache and women’s brand Emanuelle, and joined them together. They took the first letter of each brand and added two kisses. That’s how Mexx was born.

The Netherlands, today.

Today we are bringing back the vision of the whole being greater then the sum of its parts. A new relationship in fashion is born by connecting women, men, kids as well as apparel, footwear, fragrance, home and eyewear. Mexx unites this like a homecoming, where love rules. A love story sealed by two kisses.

SS26 Footwear Credits: Mexx