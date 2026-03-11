MFW FW26 colour trends: navy and grey to pink, red and marigold
Milan’s key message this season was a celebration of the modern Italian woman. Whether she is 26 or 62, designers acknowledged that she needs a versatile wardrobe and an equally varied colour palette, ranging from black, navy and grey to brighter notes such as marigold yellow and mid-toned pink. Her many moods were captured particularly well at Prada, where each of the 15 models appeared in four distinct layers, combining multiple colors to emphasize styling flexibility and individuality.
Navy
‘The sciura,’ that quintessential Italian woman who exudes effortless elegance, has long favored classic styles and colours like navy. This season, designers demonstrated how versatile the shade can be when paired thoughtfully with others. Burgundy adds a note of feminine sophistication to navy, while a white front panel on a navy peacoat brings a youthful, modern edge. At Gucci, an almost entirely navy look was punctuated with brown logo knee boots, proving how subtle contrasts can refresh a timeless palette.
Grey
This year’s grey pantsuit continues to embrace oversized proportions, cut from traditional menswear fabrics such as Prince of Wales check, herringbone and tweed, At Elisabetta Franchi, a grey knit sweater finished with ruffles added a chic, feminine touch to an otherwise tailored look.
Army Green
Camouflage prints are stepping aside this season, making room for solid army green to take the spotlight. As seen in New York, designers in Milan treated the shade as a neutral, incorporating it into military-inspired and utilitarian pieces like officer-style greatcoats and classic army jackets.
Bright Red
Monochromatic red was everywhere. However, Milan’s designers showcased the color’s true versatility by pairing it with unexpected tones like black and brown. A standout example was Prada’s look 22, which featured a pale blue shirt layered over a bright red, embellished silk skirt, finished with brown socks.
Pale Marigold Yellow
Last year’s soft butter yellow has evolved into a more vibrant pale marigold. Designers embraced this bolder hue across a range of playful styles, experimenting with everything from sheer chiffons and technical fabrics to plush, furry textures.
Pink
Nearly three years after the Barbie movie craze, mid-toned pink remains a staple on the European runways. Designers have redefined the shade as a symbol of strong femininity, incorporating it into everything from delicate florals to textured crochet. A highlight was seen at MSGM, where a tiered pink ruffle mini dress spilled from the front of a tailored grey jacket.