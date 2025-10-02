 
  • MFW SS26: Prada shows a new silhouette that floats away from the body

Prada's SS26 MFW show featured skirts fastened to suspenders that floated away from the body, paired with bras and a variety of layering choices.
By Jayne Mountford

Credits: Prada SS26 main image ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
When it came to standout pieces, skirts claimed the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week SS26. Prada, in particular, unveiled a silhouette that set itself apart. Skirts fastened to suspenders seemed to drift away from the body, paired with bras that concealed yet offered no structure.
Credits: Prada SS26 close up skirt ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Credits: Prada SS26 burgundy v neck ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Credits: Prada SS26 grey v neck ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Credits: Prada SS26 tan polo ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
The skirts were shown in several fabrics from yellow silk to sheer black lace. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offered up a variety of layering choices including army shirts, v neck sweaters and cotton shorts with pockets.
Credits: Prada SS26 croc bag ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
This season’s Prada “It” bag will be the drop-down handled croc bag.
Credits: Prada SS26 glove ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Credits: Prada SS26 pump ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Other accessories included elbow-length gloves in satin and leather, in many different colors, and crystal fringed pumps
Credits: Prada SS26 back view ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
