MFW SS26: Prada shows a new silhouette that floats away from the body

Credits: Prada SS26 close up skirt ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Prada SS26 burgundy v neck ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Prada SS26 grey v neck ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Prada SS26 tan polo ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Prada SS26 croc bag ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Prada SS26 glove ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Prada SS26 pump ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Prada SS26 back view ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

When it came to standout pieces, skirts claimed the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week SS26. Prada, in particular, unveiled a silhouette that set itself apart. Skirts fastened to suspenders seemed to drift away from the body, paired with bras that concealed yet offered no structure.The skirts were shown in several fabrics from yellow silk to sheer black lace. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offered up a variety of layering choices including army shirts, v neck sweaters and cotton shorts with pockets.This season’s Prada “It” bag will be the drop-down handled croc bag.Other accessories included elbow-length gloves in satin and leather, in many different colors, and crystal fringed pumps