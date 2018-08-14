Michael Kors invests in technology for latest smartwatch launch

Wearable technology continues to pervade the fashion sphere, with Michael Kors, Fossil and Q Venture all launching new smartwatches over the last week.

The Michael Kors watch in particular offers more technology than other smartwatches offered by fashion brands. Often seen as a trend, fashion smartwatches offer little capability when it comes to the latest tech.

The Michael Kors Access Runway watch features the latest Wear OS software, and has access to Google Assistant with voice activation. There is also built-in GPS and heart-rate tracking with Google Fit, making the device a competitor for exercise smartwatches. It is also swim proof and offers mobile payments.

Millennials will love that the watch is fully customisable, coming in nine colour and style variations, including strap options, such as stainless steal, silicone or leather. In the UK the watch launches end of August and will be available for 269 pounds.

Photo credit: Michael Kors Access Runway watch, source Michael Kors website