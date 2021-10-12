Michael Michael Kors collaborates with 007 film franchise
Michael Kors is continuing his relationship with the 007 film franchise with the launch of an 11-piece Michael Michael Kors capsule collection of limited-edition, co-branded products.
Last month Michael Kors launched a limited-edition bag capsule collection to celebrate the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ featuring the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft satchel, the bag Moneypenny, played by Naomie Harris can be seen carrying in the film.
The new MMK x 007 collection is inspired by the “glamour and adventure synonymous with both the Bond enterprise and the Michael Kors brand,” and features a sleek black and metallic colour palette, including an exclusive, all-new black and gold Michael Kors signature logo print.
The 11-piece capsule aims to evoke the glamour of the Bond world and includes handbags, luggage, swimwear and footwear.
Highlights include a graphic cropped T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase Agent 007, alongside two swimwear options, a belted long-sleeve suit and a revealing one-piece featuring a subtle MMK x 007 logo on the back.
There is also a Bond Signature print suitcase and Beck Weekender bag, an all-over Signature logo Kippy slide, a SoHo shoulder bag and Slater crossbody, as well as 007 luggage tags.
The MMK x 007 capsule will be sold globally at Michael Kors stores and online at michaelkors.com, as well as the 007.com website.