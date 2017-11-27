Michelle Mone to launch new lingerie brand

Founder of lingerie brand Ultimo Michelle Mone has revealed on social media that she is set to launch a new lingerie brand next year that she states will be “bigger than all the others including Ultimo”.

In a Twitter post, Mone, who sold Ultimo three years ago, said that she has been disappointed with the industry during her break and is set to revive it with her new label launching in 2018.

“Breaking News...I invented 17 Worldwide inventions and became one of the biggest names in the lingerie industry,” said Mone on Twitter. “After a 3 year break and being disappointed with the industry I’m coming back with a bang. My own brand will launch in 2018 and will be bigger than all the others including Ultimo.”

Mone posted the statement alongside a picture of herself looking through samples and mood boards, with no further details on the brand, not even the name of the venture.

According to the Evening Standard, Mone is launching the lingerie label in a joint venture with her billionaire property mogul partner Douglas Barrowman and it will focus on bras and knickers.