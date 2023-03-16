Milan Fashion Week FW23 street style: relaxed luxe

The fashion industry crowd, including buyers, editors, models and influencers, flocked to Milan mid-February for the FW23 collections. As usual, there was as much to photograph outside the shows as there was within. Attendees wore a variety of looks. That included outfits that had a relaxed luxe vibe; call it the ‘Virgil Abloh’ effect. Designers like Glenn Martens at Diesel and Kim Jones at Fendi continue to deliver this style of dress, which combines activewear and denim, often accessorized with designer handbags and footwear. Here are ten great looks from the week.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

1. A Diesel show attendee wore a pink hoodie, denim maxi skirt, D logo belt and sunglasses – all from the brand.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

2. Another attendee at the Diesel show wore the brand’s oversized white sweatshirt and denim maxi skirt. She carried a ‘Cagole’ bag in metallic and the ‘New York City’ pouch, both by Balenciaga.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

3. This Diesel show attendee wore a cropped brown tee under a pink and orange shearling jacket and over-long cargo pocket denim jeans, all by Diesel. She carried the brand’s now famous 1DR denim shoulder bag.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

4. A Fendi show attendee wore a grey mock turtleneck, silver skirt/pant combo, pink ‘fashion show’ boots and a pink patent clutch, all by Fendi. She completed the look with Rick Owens shield sunglasses.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

5. At the same show, influencer Mary Leest wore a cream sleeveless sweater tank, green silk cargo pants and carried the ‘Peekaboo’ white bag, all by Fendi.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

6. The Swedish-born, Somali model, Ikram Abdi Omar, attended the Fendi show wearing an outfit from the brand’s ss23 collection. She paired stone grey flares with a beige ribbed crew-neck and beige platform slides. She carried a pale green ‘Peekaboo’ bag.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

7. This MFW attendee wore a Factory Effex ‘Yamaha’ hoodie, a white Gucci jacket with a blue tiger embellishment, frayed jeans and patent platform shoes. She carried a graffiti handbag.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

8. An attendee wore a natural cargo shirt and a beige button-through skirt, both from Sunnei. She accessorized with Adidas ‘forum’ low sneakers and white square sunglasses.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

9. Fashion director Tiffany Hsu wore a cropped denim jacket by Kett with a denim bralette and maxi skirt. She carried Alaia’s ‘Le Coeur’ studded leather shoulder bag.

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

10. This attendee wore a vintage ‘Matco tools’ jacket and a Heron Preston turtleneck with cargo pocket pants. She accessorized with an orange Balenciaga ‘hourglass’ bag and Tom Ford sunglasses.