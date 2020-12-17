Milan menswear confirms phygital fashion week in January

Milan menswear will return with a phygital format for its upcoming Autumn Winter 2021 season in January.

Milan men’s fashion week will take place from 15 to 19 January and is expected to host 5 physical fashion shows and 32 digital presentations. All digital content will be accessible online via the National Chamber of Italian Fashion’s (CNMI) dedicated platform.

There are 37 brands on the official calendar, of which 7 will present collections for the first time, including the winner of Who’s Next 2020 Dima Leu.

Only five brands confirmed physical catwalk shows

Ermenegildo Zegna will open fashion week with a digital presentation and physical show formats embraced by Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Fendi, Kway and Solid Homme, of which the latter two will make their Milan catwalk debut.

Content from Milano Moda Uomo will also be shown on the platform, which is powered by Accenture, Microsoft and PwC. In addition to fashion shows, videos, interviews, phygital events and thematic rooms that will explore current topics such as sustainability and inclusion will also be shown.

Dedicated global partnerships will ensure the message of Milan men’s fashion week will be amplified globally, with Kommersant Publishing House in Russia, Tencent Video for mainland China and The Asahi Shimbun for Japan. Italian Ooh streaming partner Urban Vision will broadcast the collections in Milan via a large screen positioned in a strategic point of the city.

At a press conference on Thursday, Carlo Capasa, President of CNMI, announced a partnership with the Milan Fashion Film festival, which will be held online from 13 to 19 January and see over 200 fashion films from around the world entering to compete.

February 21-23 will see Pitti Uomo return to a physical show at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence.

Image via Moda Milano