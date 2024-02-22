Milan's latest Fashion Hub, an innovative space to foster talent, is open to the public

The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana’s Fashion Hub is taking place alongside Milan Fashion Week. The influential space aims to foster innovative projects and talents during the city’s biannual fashion weeks and is open to the public.

Supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and the Italian Trade Agency, the Fashion Hub is located in Palazzo Giureconsulti, and will feature initiatives such as the promotion of emerging brands, facilitating business opportunities, and encouraging networking.

The curated program includes Designers For The Planet, A Global Movement To Uplift Underrepresented Brands, and MFW FORWARD, which emphasises values of innovation, craftsmanship, sustainability, diversity promotion, and education.

A variety of Educational Talks and Cross Cultural Business Conversations will further enrich the week, addressing topics ranging from internationalization to consumer trends and creativity. Milan’s Fashion Hub is keen to show its commitment to advancing the fashion industry's ethos, supporting new talent, and fostering dialogue on sustainability and diversity.