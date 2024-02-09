Milan's upcoming fashion week expects a 10 percent growth in visitors

Milan’s upcoming women’s fashion week predicts a growth of over 10 percent in visitor numbers compared to the previous year, translating to an estimated business impact of 70 million euros or more. Alessia Cappello, Milan’s Employment and Economic Development Councillor, said the city's commitment to supporting its national fashion body CNMI (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana) with communication campaigns across various platforms, aims to bolster both fashion week's prestige and Milan's standing as a fashion capital.

CNMI President Carlo Capasa said Milan Fashion Week's role is a moment for intercultural dialogue, creative collaboration, and a reflection of current times and future industry scenarios.

Milan Fashion Week to host 161 events

The calendar released by the CNMI includes a lineup of 161 events, comprising 56 physical shows, 5 digital shows, 67 presentations, 7 presentations by appointment, and 26 other events. Noteworthy debuts this season feature designer Feben with support from Dolce&Gabbana and Sagaboi as well as the return of brands Marni and Elisabetta Franchi.

Other debuts from creative directors include Walter Chiapponi at Blumarine, Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino, and Matteo Tamburini at Tod’s. Additionally, first-time presenters Cosy Sunday, Jarelzhang, Khrisjoy, Maison Jejia, and Raisa Vanessa will join the fashion week lineup. The season also introduces new collaborations, including Marina Rinaldy by Zuhair Murad, Max&Co with Richard Quinn, and Weekend Max Mara by Lucy Hale.

Matteo Zoppas, President of the Italian Trade Agency (Agenzia ICE), emphasizes the pivotal role of fashion as a cornerstone of Italy's global image, citing impressive trade balance figures and positive growth trends in the fashion industry despite challenges. Collaboration between Agenzia ICE and CNMI continues, with the upcoming Milano Fashion Week Women’s Collection extending invitations to 100 international buyers, including representation from previously unrepresented countries.

The digital platform milanofashionweek.cameramoda.it will host all the shows on the calendar, providing a space for virtual showrooms, allowing brands to present collections, media releases, and sales campaign details. The platform aims to serve as a valuable resource for industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Elsewhere new streaming partnerships with Tencent Video and Urban Vision for international and local streaming aims to bring Italian fashion to international attention.

Looking ahead, CNMI has planned the 2nd edition of the Changemakers in Luxury Fashion event in collaboration with Zalando, focusing on acknowledging individuals driving positive change in the fashion industry. The event will include the presentation of a White Paper on Aspirational Luxury Consumers by McKinsey, with contributions from CNMI and Zalando.