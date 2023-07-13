MilanoUnica FW24/25 Bav Tailor & Botto Giuseppe Showcase

Presenting this week at MilanoUnica international textile trade fair between 11-13 July 2023, BAV TAiLOR showcases with the prestigious Botto Giuseppe her conscious capsule collection of 6 outfits for slow-living which form part of Bav’s Pravara collection using cashmere, silk and woollen fabrics from the Naturalis Fibra collection.

An exclusive SLOWOOLEARTH fabric, entirely sustainable and RWS and CradletoCradleTM certified, has been selected by the conscious creative for a two-piece outfit comprising of the Lokya Lotus Jacket and her signature Lokya Escape Trousers – both in the brand’s subtle holistic palette of Grey Ash with piping in White Moon - shapes inspired by nature and the volumes of the Indian saris worn by Bav’s Mother.

Credits: BAV TAiLOR

Other materials selected by BAV TAiLOR for the collaboration included sumptuous Cashmere in Sand Jasper presented in the Lokya Spirit Coat, and the sublime Slowsilk in Rose Quartz presented in the Shakti Pravara Jumpsuit.

“We were BAV TAiLOR’s partner during the Hybrid Identities event at Borders Art Fair in Venice (in May this year) We can confirm that we have always been sensitive to art forms. This is why we decided to support the Pravara project as we share its philosophy of attention to the deepest aspect of living and its collections also reflect our concept of sustainable fashion,” says Silvio Botto Poala, the company’s CEO.

The collection PRAVARA pays homage to the ancestral connectivity of Bav’s roots. Pure volumes and free-spirited silhouettes tell of the metamorphosis of natural, noble Italian fibres that enrich our wellbeing thanks to breathability, sumptuous textures, and conscious production, characteristics of slow living. A holistic collection for the nomadic explorer.

Credits: BAV TAiLOR

The fashion industry and the businesses connected to it have been identified as being among the main causes of our planet’s deterioration. One remedy for this seemingly hopeless situation is to adopt production methods focused on a vision of the future that considers a range of aspects, with the intention to effectively change course.

An insight into why BAV TAiLOR chose Botto Giuseppe as part of her Conscious Lab collaboration is the less talk - more action philosophy that both company’s share.

Botto Giuseppe’s Impact Report transparently storytells in a beautifully illustrated manner inspiring conscious practices they have been embedded into their DNA for years, aswell as consolidated steps they are taking as truly authentic pioneers in luxury fibre processing - one of the very few prestigious luxe Biellese companies to have been certified Cradle-to-Cradle - a guiding light company that has enabled progressive innovation and transformation across their internal systems and value chains. Their accomplishments are an authentic example that the shift to a circular economy is possible.

The F/W 24-25 collections of yarns for knitwear and hand knitting confirm the choices that Botto Giuseppe made with the Naturalis Fibra collection since 2015. This is also testified by the company’s third sustainability report (the first was published in 2021), which is available for download from their website.

Sustainability is not just a slogan. It’s a fundamental value. We work and invest to produce excellent yarn that lasts through time using renewable energy and biodegradable raw materials. Our products are designed to last longer. I believe that this is the essence of what it means to consume less but better. I don’t think that something more sustainable exists. Silvio Botto Poala, CEO of Botto Giuseppe

The Botto Giuseppe Fall-Winter 24-25 fabric collection is divided into four trends based on appearance and tactility: Softness and lightness - Rigorous densities and surfaces - Texture, movement and fluidity - Luxury, finesse and radiance.

Credits: BAV TAiLOR