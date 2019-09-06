Mini Fashion MBA Leadership in Innovation Management & Denim

5 years ago, the mayor of Amsterdam decided to turn the city into the world’s denim capital with a focus on transforming the denim industry. Aligned with this scope, Denim City was initiated aiming to reduce the environmental impact and to boost innovation.

Mini-Fashion MBA

Business School Netherlands is offering a mini-MBA accelerating both leadership development and decision-making skills for potential industry leaders who will eventually guide the transition towards a more sustainable denim industry.

Blue Thinking (2 days)- Denim Academy

The first part of the mini-MBA consists of a 2-day interactive seminar providing in-depth knowledge on a professional level on denim topics and trends. This part is specifically designed to enhance intuitive managerial skills by a solid theoretical and directly applicable framework of the industrial and business side of denim.

Business Club KingPins (2 days)- (Exclusive Invitation only) Amsterdam Denim Days

KingPins, an invitation-only boutique show on sourcing denim, features a highly edited selection of vendors that includes denim and sportswear fabric mills. This international textile trade show provides industry insiders with the opportunity to view the best mills, washhouses, full package manufacturers and trim providers from around the globe.

Strategic & Innovation Management (2 days)- Business School Netherlands

This part of the mini-MBA provides tools and perspectives available to set up analysis, to identify strategic challenges and to design possible organisational responses. These issues are explored through a global view of different forms of leadership and operational excellence while embracing technology and out of-the-box thinking to keep the organisation from being disrupted.

Amsterdam Denim Days Festival (1 day)

The last part of the mini-MBA consists of a one-day visit of the two-day Amsterdam Denim Days Festival. The Amsterdam Denim Festival brings together the community plus the consumer brands and buyers to exchange their unique denim passion. The stakeholders join together in a series of events and seminars in Amsterdam to discuss innovation, education and sustainability.

Participants who pass the mini-MBA session receive a certificate of completion. The mini-MBA takes place in Amsterdam from October 21st to the 27th at specified locations. The total fee of the program is 2,249 Euros (VAT Exempt). Please note that places are limited and are allocated on a first come first served basis.

Photo: courtesy of Business School Netherlands, BSN facebook