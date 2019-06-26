minimum ss20

Three trends for SS20 according to the Danish fashion brand minimum

Inspired by their own surroundings at the harbour of Aarhus and the Nordic seas minimum have designed a collection suitable for both going out and going to the beach. For their SS20 collection fashion brand minimum looked to their surroundings at the harbor of Aarhus, Denmark for inspiration. In the small Scandinavian country there’s no place which is more than 52 kilometers from the sea and the maritime influences are clear in minimum’s ss20 collection.

minimum’s newly launched SS20 collection called “by the sea” offers calm colours, natural fabrics, timeless cuts, luxury materials and a shared vision for both female and male with repeated fits, materials, and prints that blurs the line between the genders. Three key trends from “by the sea”

Nautical stripes and prints

As an update of the classic summery and nautical stipes and prints, minimum has worked with an upscaled rope print and new ways to use the classic stripes. On female the stripes has been composed by text for a crisp, modern look and on male clean stripes work as a graphic element to balance out softer textures.

Natural fabrics and faded colours

Linen, tencell, viscose, organic cotton and faded shades inspired by the Nordic coastline are important components of all three drops of the collection. They add a natural and tactile element to sharper cuts while being perfect to help you stay cool on hot summer days.

Going to the beach or going out?

A loose shirt dress with glittery details or a drawstring shorts set in a luxurious material with contrast piping - relaxed shapes mixed with exclusive details is a key trend of the collection. Combining resort influences with formal materials, the look can be worn both to the beach and to the club.

As always the collection is designed in house by minimum’s design team. “by the sea” can be experienced at CIFF Copenhagen, Premium Berlin and Modefabriek Amsterdam. Minimum will also be present during Paris fashion week. The collection drops in stores from January to March 2020.