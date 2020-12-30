Miu Miu launches upcycled collection and partners with Levi's

Miu Miu is repurposing bespoke party dresses under its new Miu Miu Upcycled label. The Italian fashion house, aka Prada’s younger sister, is sourcing the globe for inspirational dresses from the 1930s through 1980s. Each dress will be individually numbered and sold via its flagship stores stores in Milan, London, Paris, Moscow, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and St. Moritz.

Miu Miu is further partnering with Levi’s for a collection that will be released in the spring of 2021. An Instagram post on both brands social media feed captions: “Upcyled by Miu Miu. Giving new life to pre-loved Levi’s denim. Coming this spring .” While no further information on the collab has been disclosed, an image of the garment label – a pink version of Levi’s leather tab - could be seen on Instagram. Miu Miu is expected to upcycle vintage 501s with its signature adornments.

Image courtesy of Miu Miu