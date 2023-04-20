Moaconcept: Give your used sneaker a second life

MyOwnAction, the project to collect used sneakers destined for recycling and reuse.

Moaconcept, a Florentine urban footwear brand and Benefit Company, presents MyOwnAction, the project that provides for the collection of used sneakers, its own and other brands, to allocate them for recycling and reuse.

First stops for the project are The Social Hub in Florence and the Flow Run Firenze store in Piazza Strozzi, where they have installed their Used Sneaker Collector, a specially created container intended for the collection of used sneakers. Anyone who turns in their shoes by scanning the special QR Code will receive 1 free drink at the rooftop Social Hub and discount voucher on the purchase of a new pair from Moaconcept.

Image: Moaconcept, courtesy of the brand

The sneakers, collected in special containers installed in retail outlets, coworking spaces and public areas at events, will be partly destined for recycling-with the support of companies dedicated to recycling and processing specific components, such as the rubber of the soles-and partly destined for reuse thanks to the collaboration with associations that sanitize the products and redistribute them to those most in need.

Image: Moaconcept, courtesy of the brand

Image: Moaconcept, courtesy of the brand

An awareness-raising campaign in which communication is transformed into action, 'MyOwnAction'precisely, which is also accompanied by the claim ';Let's Pair Up!': like a pair of shoes, in fact, human beings must "pair up" with the planet in order to guarantee a better future for everyone.

'The MyOwnAction' project represents our concrete commitment to spreading the word about the importance of reducing the environmental impact caused by the fashion industry. We want to actively involve our community in this circular economy project and to do this we need to act responsibly and sustainably by collaborating synergistically. The partnership with The Social Hub is just the first step in a project that we hope to be able to expand to the rest of Italy and Europe. Matteo Tugliani, CEO of Moaconcept