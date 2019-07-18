Moda announces new Curve & Ethical product trails for SS20 Edition

The heart of UK fashion, Moda, has launched commercially-driven new product trails to reflect the changing marketplace and offer a comprehensive and accessible buying experience for the SS20 edition. Visitors attending from the 4th – 6th August at the NEC Birmingham will be introduced to Curve and Ethical which will sit within the show’s three core sectors, Accessories, Footwear, and Moda Woman.

Moda Curve offers a space for brands and designers to showcase their plus-size collections, celebrating femininity and gorgeous design in all shapes and sizes. Moda’s Ethical trail is all about investing in brands paving the way for sustainable fashion and working hard to build a better future for people and planet alike.

Adam Gough, Event Director at Moda, says: “Moda has been bringing fashion to life in the heart of the UK for over 30 years, many of our visitors are loyal to the show and have been attending since the show opened. Following extensive customer and market research, we feel the introduction of these comprehensive new trails will re-energise the show, create newness and attract a new audience.”

The SS20 edition of Moda takes place at the NEC Birmingham on the 4th – 6th August. Visit www.moda-uk.co.uk for further information and highlights from the latest show.

