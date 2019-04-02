Moda Makers: Everything You Need To Know About Buying in Carpi Fashion District in Italy between tradition and innovation

Carpi has a solid, illustrious tradition in the fashion world. It brings together big brands and a dense network of SMEs whose strengths lie in innate internationalization capacities and the quality for which the “Made in Italy” label is renowned. They masterfully fuse creativity, accomplished designs and fine workmanship. The local area is one of the top textiles and clothing manufacturing hubs in Italy and one of just a few in Europe to have historically specialized in making and selling knitwear and other items of clothing.

Now taking place for the seventh time, Moda Makers is the leading event in the field. It attracts hundreds of buyers from all over the world to Carpi in the heart of the textile and clothing district, which is the driving force behind the Emilia Fashion Valley. The May and November editions are dedicated to the Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter collections respectively. They provide visitors from Italy and across the globe with an essential opportunity to see for themselves creations by the very best Italian names in seasonal fashion. The events are for all members of the trade who want to create or buy items for their clothing lines. More than 60 companies take part, displaying thousands of shirts, coats, cut and sew garments, and items of knitwear. The goal behind the initiative is to nurture close cooperative ties between the participating companies, whose proposals and suggestions – ever since the initial conception process – help to make every event better than the last and ensure that the most effective response possible is given to customers’ desires and expectations.