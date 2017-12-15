Moda Operandi launches footwear capsule collection with Prada

Moda Operandi has launched a footwear collaboration with Prada. As the luxury e-commerce site aims to expand its offerings, especially with more notable brands, they have launched a 20-piece capsule with the Italian luxury brand.

The essence of the collection is built upon Prada's kitten heel and sling-backs. The styles are modeled from heels shown at Prada's spring 2018 collection. Details include feminine bows, bright colors and exotic materials. Price points for the collection start at 490 dollars.

“Prada holds a unique place in the world of women's footwear, and we were delighted to collaborate with them on this collection,” said Moda Operandi CEO Deborah Nicodemus. “Launching this is a milestone for Moda Operandi, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the brand."

While Prada has continued to maintain its relevance, revenues for the first half of 2017 saw a decline of 5.5 percent compared to the same period in 2016. The Americas market contained the decline compared with 2016, with sales down just 3.7% (down 5.8% at constant FX). A positive performance for the period was seen in both Mexico and Canada. Moda Operandi on the other hand is seeing incredible growth. Last week, they announced they received * 165 million dollars in Series E funding . This will help them fuel international growth and grow their business development across key verticals. Hopefully partnering with Moda Operandi will help Prada's business.

photo: courtesy of Moda Operandi