MODEFABRIEK First time off site/Off South - Monday 8 July 2019 at Temp

On Monday we will open the doors of temp. for the very first edition of OFF_SOUTH by Modefabriek. A new set-up, a different vibe: more relaxed, a beehive, easy and casual, with a focus on key products, music, food, bars, and ultimately a BBQ and drinks with music by The New Originals.

Modefabriek introduced this alternative for a new, creative and pioneering generation of brands and stores. A hang-out for professionals and fans, to work and to inspire one another.

At OFF_SOUTH you can meet new classics, denim, sportswear and urban fashion brands, such as: K-Swiss // Lacoste Live // // Champion // Libertine-Libertine // Armor Lux // Kipling // Pig&Hen // Selected // Kuyichi // Wood Wood // Ieriedaily // Farah Denim // Wallien // Another label // Australian // Fjällräven // Plain // Preach // Forét // Hunter boots // Komono //… and more.

Access to OFF_SOUTH is free of charge. For visitors of Modefabriek there is a free 5 min. shuttle service between the RAI and temp.