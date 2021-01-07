Model Stella Tennant died from suicide, confirms family

British supermodel Stella Tennant’s sudden death on 22 December left many wondering as to the cause.

On Thursday Tennant’s family said in a statement to the Telegraph that the beloved model had been unwell for some time and felt unable to go on.

‘We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died. ‘She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many. ‘Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. ‘In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.’

Tennant, who’s illustrious career spanned three decades, was one of the UK’s most prolific models and regularly graced the cover of publications including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar in addition to being the muse and face of countless campaigns, from Chanel to Victoria Beckham.

Tennant died just five days after her 50th birthday and leaves behind four children.