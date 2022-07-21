Models who walked the most SS23 menswear shows

SS23 menswear shows in London, Milan and Paris ran between June 17 and June 26 2022. After several disrupted seasons, in-person runway shows were well received. Designers used many fresh faces to model their collections. These are the ten male models who walked the most shows.

Mamuor Awak Majeng

Image: Courtesy Wooyoungmi SS23

Shows walked: 16

Domicile: Paris

IG handle: maamuor

IG followers: 8.7K

Agency: Elite

Rubuen Bilan-Carroll

Image: Courtesy Dior Homme SS23

Shows walked: 13

Domicile: London

IG handle: r8ueno

IG followers: 2.5K

Agency: Supa Model Management

Ottawa Kwami

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton SS23

Shows walked: 12

Domicile: Ghana

IG handle: ottawakwami

IG followers: 37.3K

Agency: Wilhelmina

Yoesry Detre

Image: Courtesy Fendi SS23

Shows walked: 11

Domicile: Antwerp

IG handle: yoesrydetre

IG followers: 4K

Agency: Rebel Management

Jan Krivdic

Image: Courtesy Craig Green SS23

Shows walked: 10

Domicile: Zagreb

IG handle: janivankrivdic

IG followers: 600

Agency: Success Models

Kit Jones

Image: Courtesy Versace SS23

Shows walked: 10

Domicile: London

IG handle: kitjones173

IG followers: 2.5K

Agency: IMG

Braien Vaiksaar

Image: Courtesy Casablanca SS23

Shows walked: 9

Domicile: Estonia

IG handle: braien.vaiksaar

IG followers: 12K

Agency: Success Models

Luke Pearson

Image: Courtesy MSGM SS23

Shows walked: 9

Domicile: London

IG handle: lukerpearson

IG followers: 3K

Agency: Elite

Nonso David Ojukwu

Image: Courtesy Prada SS23

Shows walked: 9

Domicile: Lagos

IG handle: nonsodavid_

IG followers: 2.2K

Agency: The Society

Ridzman Zidaine

Image: Courtesy Hermès SS23

Shows walked: 9

Domicile: London

IG handle: ridzmanzidaine

IG followers: 5.5K

Agency: Next