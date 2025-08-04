Modibodi named period-proof underwear sponsor of West Ham United Women

Leak-proof apparel and underwear brand Modibodi has been named the official back of shorts and period-proof underwear partner of West Ham United Women’s team.

Described as a “groundbreaking partnership,” the move will see Modibodi becoming the first period-proof underwear brand to feature on-kit in women’s football, with its brand name appearing on the back of the shorts of West Ham United women’s team throughout the Barclays Women’s Super League and domestic cup competitions.

Modibodi will also receive brand visibility through pitchside advertising, press backdrops, and across West Ham United’s digital platforms.

Having led an industry move away from white shorts to period-friendly colours, West Ham United said the partnership unites two brands with a shared ambition “to break taboos, challenge conventions and bring down the barriers to sport for women and girls”.

Rebecca Rowley, head of partnerships at West Ham United, said in a statement: “From the initial conversations with Modibodi, we have been truly inspired by their commitment to creating positive change and removing restraints that have long held back women and girls in sport.

“Coupled with their high-quality products, this partnership will drive true step-change in the industry, and we’re proud to provide a platform to amplify Modibodi’s message of empowerment, in football and beyond.”

Modibodi x West Ham United Women sponsorship Credits: Modibodi

To celebrate the collaboration, Modibodi and West Ham have launched a limited-edition co-branded product range, developed in consultation with West Ham United Women players, featuring its seamfree bikini, cheeky briefs, and thongs in the Club’s iconic claret, cerulean blue, and black colours.

Kerry Cusack, executive director at Modibodi, added: “This partnership is a powerful reminder that sport should be a place of possibility, not limitation. At Modibodi, we’re on a mission to ensure that no girl ever feels sidelined by her period.

“Partnering with West Ham United Women allows us to stand together and say: your body is not a barrier. Together, we’re inspiring a future where every girl can play with confidence, courage and pride - every single day of the month.”

Founded in 2013, the B-corp-certified Modibodi has been at the forefront of promoting leak-proof period underwear, offering more comfortable, sustainable ways to manage periods. The brand's collection features underwear, activewear, swimwear and teen-tailored styles.

The move follows London-based period underwear brand Snuggs partnering with Manchester City Women’s football club to launch a co-branded collection of high-performance period pants in March 2025.