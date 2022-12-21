Moncler Genius to show at London Fashion Week in February

Following the BFC’s provisional London Fashion Week schedule announcement earlier this week, Moncler has confirmed that the next iteration of Moncler Genius will be unveiled during the event in February.

In a short statement, Moncler said it will return to a live showcase on February 20 to unveil its next round of collaborations and to “expect the unexpected”. Adding that it will be an event that “brings in other perspectives - to participate, interpret, create and show up authentically to share a unique point of view”.

The decision to show in London was spearheaded by Moncler chairman and chief executive Remo Ruffini, who said: “London is a city where the world feels at home, it’s a global community championing diversity and creativity, and a natural destination for the next embodiment of Moncler Genius.

“The stage is set to give voice to a new roster of creative minds coming from all disciplines and spaces, each one expressing a distinct interpretation of the Moncler world.”

No venue or the collaborators involved in Moncler Genius’ autumn/winter 2023 have yet to be announced.