Montane takes measured step in outdoor apparel's green transition

The fashion industry is increasingly scrutinised for its environmental toll, with sustainability now a financial imperative rather than a mere ethical one.

Against this backdrop, British outdoor specialist Montane has released its annual 2025 Social Report, positioning itself as a proactive player in the sector's green evolution. The report navigates the inherent "performance paradox" of technical apparel, where the pursuit of durability and function often clashes with sustainable material innovation, yet Montane asserts its commitment to both, a delicate balancing act that will define its long-term market resilience.

Montane's report details tangible progress, notably achieving Fair Wear Foundation Leader Status, signifying robust ethical labour practices across its supply chain. The brand is also making strides in material responsibility, aiming to eliminate PFAS chemicals by 2026, increasing its use of recycled fabrics, and ensuring ethical sourcing for materials like mulesing-free merino wool and Leather Working Group-certified leather. This commitment to transparency, exemplified by its "Know What You're Buying" initiative, is a strategic move to build consumer trust in an era rife with greenwashing.

However, Montane's commendable efforts operate within a broader industry still grappling with systemic challenges. The fast fashion model continues to drive overconsumption and textile waste, while true circularity remains largely aspirational due to technological limitations in textile-to-textile recycling . Consumer reluctance to pay a premium for sustainable alternatives further complicates the landscape, highlighting a critical gap between environmental intention and purchasing action .

Ultimately, Montane's report reflects a brand making significant, pragmatic strides, yet it underscores that the fashion world's journey towards a truly sustainable future demands not just individual corporate responsibility, but profound shifts in technology, regulation, and consumer behaviour.