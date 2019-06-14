Moose Knuckles continues to expand worldwide

With a distribution close to 1,000 doors in over 30 countries, Moose Knuckles Canada forecasts a business growth of 70% worldwide in 2019 (compared to 2018), establishing itself as one of the main global players in premium outerwear and as the only street-meets-luxury outerwear brand.

Growth, expansion and relative consolidation in the three regions - Europe, Asia and North America - are supported by major global investments with the acquisition of key resources in the marketing and commercial departments, ensuring consistency in terms of communication and distribution. "The same consistency we are looking for in business and distribution is being applied to the expansion of our community all over the world. Moose Knuckles is building authentic relationships with the market, renewing the relationship between the brand and the consumer, who becomes the protagonist of the brand's life and vice versa. We are constantly looking for young creatives and new talents: metropolitan tribes “Movers & Shakers” that represent the New World Order, of which we feel part and we want to support" Comments Marco D’Avanzo, General Manager & Vice President of Global Sales.

Europe

In less than 3 years after the European HQ in Milan was established, Moose Knuckles has seen considerable growth across Italy, UK and DACH. “The distribution level and the target achieved in Italy is relevant. Milan is a good example of the excellent work done in the key city and we are proud to be represented by key retailers such as Antonioli, Antonia, Biffi, Banner and Rinascente. Our distribution in this market is also our best communication channel for both industry specialists and exigent consumers coming from all over the world.” The UK is the first European market in terms of strategic importance, where distribution is over 100 doors. It’s an important platform for the development of the business, the culture and the brand’s marketing. The partnerships with Selfridges, Harrods, Brown Thomas, Tessuti and the recent expansion with groups such as Harvey Nichols and Flannels are an example of this strategic growth in play.

In France the market entry strategy in 2018 was reached with the brand positioned in the best Parisian department stores such as Le Bon Marchè, Galeries Lafayette and Printemps. A new showroom and a dedicated team in Paris will allow the brand to improve the management of the communication both locally and internationally across marketing & PR projects.

Moose Knuckles dominates the German-speaking markets by focusing on an upgrade of the distribution and strategic partnerships with the main players of the DACH area such as: Ka.De.We, Jades, Mientus, Engelhorn, Breuninger, Abseits, Meyer-Potz, Hasardeur , Bailly Diehl, Wagener in Germany, Strolz, Reyer, Gschwantler, Steffl, Einwaller in Austria and Jelmoli, Fidelio, Phaenomen, Blu Lugano, Vietti, Bayard, Bon Genie in Switzerland " Moose Knuckles has seen new opportunities and challenges arise within Scandinavia and Russia.

Recent success in the Scandinavian market, replicates that of the other European markets with an increased interest in the brand and a surge in commercial results. These results confirmed the brands strategic direction and has highlighted how a market typically slow to accept new brands and new trends from abroad has responded so effectively. It’s the sign that the tide is turning, and the consumer is more informed and open to new wave of brands."

"Russia is certainly a perfect structured market for Moose Knuckles. We keep thinking that the brand's potential is high, and we are positioning ourselves in the territory and to be competitive - states Marco D’Avanzo " Currently Moose Knuckles is present in key stores such as Tsum and Top Style in Moscow, Au Pont Rouge in St. Petersburg.

Asia

Asia will represent an important focus for 2019. In Korea, the brand is established market leaders, who are in the process of planning the renewal of 22 concession stores starting from the locations at Galeria Shinsegae and Lotte World in the Gang Nam area.

"In Japan we started with a limited but selected distribution and an initial local launch. The response has exceeded our expectations and consequently we are accelerating the expansion process and developing a more solid and concise local communication plan that will be amplified by the global marketing strategy - says Marco D’avanzo "

Isetan, Ginza6, Nubian in Tokyo, Hankyu and Takashimaya in Osaka, Daimaru in Osaka and Kyoto are just some of names that represent us in this market.

In China they are working on the set up of their first Asian subsidiary, which will manage the local business in China and will guarantee that the brand identity will be aligned with the global strategy. Moose Knuckles will manage both on-line and off-line channels and will invest on the growth of the brand awareness and the engagement of the Asian consumers who are already aware of the brand.

The plan for the Chinese market is ambitious, however the brand is preparing themselves to join all forms of online communication channels, such as e-commerce with TMall. They will also be working on a strategic retail channel development, where they will aim to provide a unique shopping experience in the luxury sector.

North America

In Canada and United States, the business is established which allows for the focus to be on the quality of the relationships with both key accounts and consumer. The new business model sees a partnership to develop shop’s performance, communication to consumers and the shopping experience. To do this, the brand is working to obtain dedicated spaces and create key moments in the specialist department stores such as; Saks 5th Ave, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Holt Renfrew.

The Moose Knuckles supply chains is fully controlled and they only partner with suppliers who can guarantee the highest standards of compliance to ethical standards. For example, all fur used is SAGA certified*. The Down is RDS certified* and the fabrics used comply with Bluesign certificate, which guarantees the best environmental performance.

“Without denying the brand’s essence and heritage, as well as the core business, we are aware and receptive to sensitive topics such as sustainability and the ethical code, which are fundamental values for the new generations" – says Marco D’Avanzo “this approach is reflected in our product mix offer in outerwear for 2019 which is already 40% no-fur.”

Moose Knuckles is preparing to launch a limited edition capsule collection through a targeted distribution of exclusive partners worldwide. Full details for the special launch will be announced in October 2019.