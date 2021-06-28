More and more colors in the world of Kascha-C

Finally!

The autumnal weather is officially done and dusted. The sun is here now, plants and flowers are in bloom which creates the most beautiful colorful palette. Days are longer and our normal, daily life is getting back again, little by little. This makes us happy and besides that, it gives us a real energy boost…

… The situation as mentioned above is actually the same as our situation at the moment. Kascha-C is growing and in bloom and that is giving us an energy boost too. Our collections keep growing and we are launching new products with even more colors than ever before. In our opinion, this was a perfect moment for new product photos and a brand new website. We proudly present our new website, which will go live on the 7th of July. Click here to visit.

What’s new?

Besides a new design, we also improved some practical aspects. These include an extensive search function and the possibility to switch between Dutch or English. We also made this website more clear for you, to make it easier to find your favorite items. Behind the scenes we’re working on new products and we can’t wait to share them with you.

To be continued…

Would you like to share our product photos at your socials? Don’t hesitate to contact us and we will send you a selection of our new pictures.