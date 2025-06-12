More than add-ons: how My Jewellery gives accessories a leading role in wholesale

My Jewellery firmly positioned itself in recent years as a leading accessories brand with a direct connection to Gen Z. What began as a direct-to-consumer success formula has now grown into a hybrid strategy in which wholesale forms a crucial growth facilitator. In conversation with Thom Timmer, head of business development at My Jewellery, it became clear how this shift is not only commercially astute, but also seamlessly aligns with the brand identity and market developments.

Wholesale as extension of brand identity

For My Jewellery, wholesale is not a separate sales channel, but a natural extension of the brand experience. “We consciously choose retailers that truly fit our identity,” said Timmer. “We are primarily looking for strong retailers who understand that retail is no longer just about offering products, but about creating an experience for the customer. Especially for the younger generation (Gen Z), this is no longer a wish, but a must.”

My Jewellery developed strongly in the past ten years with a selective approach. Wholesale has now become an important part of the growth strategy. “Whether a retailer is a department store, fashion, destination or concept store: we fit well in all these concepts.” “The most important thing for us is that there is the right attention to brand presentation and customer experience.”

Accessories in leading role

Where many accessory brands are seen as an added extra on the shop floor, My Jewellery takes a different approach. By strongly relying on branding, visual merchandising and high-rotation products such as never-out-of-stock earrings and trend-sensitive hero drops, they create a permanent appeal for the consumer. “Moreover, this category is perfectly suited for impulse buying and gifting, in which we have a very strong offering. The average purchase amount can increase considerably for the retailer.”

My Jewellery notices the power of social media campaigns and rapidly emerging trends, such as on TikTok. “Fans actually come into our partners to ask if they also sell ‘that beautiful necklace with that big shell’ from TikTok. That is why it is essential to always continue to purchase trends.” The combination of an attractive price-quality ratio, gifting appeal and high rotation makes the collections particularly interesting for retailers.

Flexibility through in-house design and support for retail partners

One of My Jewellery’s greatest strategic advantages is the fully in-house organised design process. This allows the brand to employ a ‘see now, buy now’ strategy, also towards wholesale. With at least ten collection launches per year and a modular offering of never-out-of-stock and hero collections, the offering is constantly renewed, without partners having to plan far in advance.

My Jewellery takes the support of retail partners seriously. “Our support doesn’t stop at delivery.” Through visual merchandising, point-of-sale materials, training (both digital and on-site) and content sharing, partners are helped to establish the brand strongly locally. In addition, electronic data interchange and vendor managed inventory solutions are used, so that subsequent deliveries run efficiently. “In this way, we work together to build a professional brand experience that costs the retailer little extra time and surprises customers time and time again.”

International growth via trade fairs and local players

Participation in trade fairs such as CIFF, Who’s Next, Momad and TFWA Cannes plays an important role in international expansion. My Jewellery’s trade fair approach reflects the brand identity: colourful, community-driven and emotional. In September, Maison & Objet will be added to the trade fair calendar for the first time, with a specific focus on concept and lifestyle shops in France.

Credits: My Jewellery

In the coming years, My Jewellery will continue to focus strongly on the DACH region, France, Spain, Italy and Scandinavia. “Our premium stainless steel jewellery is very well received internationally; think of resistance to sun and sea, which leads to strong repeat purchases, especially in Germany, where we are now experiencing explosive growth.”

With a sharp brand positioning, well-considered partner selection and fast creation process, My Jewellery shows how, as an accessories brand, you can successfully scale up within the wholesale channel. The result? A dynamic ecosystem in which brand experience, commerce and customer focus come together.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about My Jewellery on their brandpage