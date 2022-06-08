MOS MOSH Gallery presents sophisticated ease for SS23 at Pitti Uomo in the main hall, booth H22
4 hours ago
For the SS23 season, MOS MOSH Gallery showcase a simple wardrobe with long-term wearability and versatile garments with a sporty touch. The new collection also continues the tailoring theme that has been present during recent seasons, but with a more casual and modern take on blazers.
The formal, tailored direction is a MOS MOSH Gallery classic. Top-shelf qualities with that little twist and nature in mind, never compromising the fit. The signature look of this season is easy-to-wear blazers paired with a shirt and jeans.
The outdoor theme presents pieces with a combination of a sporty and technical touch. The preferred materials are light, airy, and comfortable fabrics, such as linen with stretch and a cotton silk touch fabric with cool effects. Furthermore, SS23 includes vintage-inspired garment-dyed designs, where the clothing is a bit washed.
Craftsmanship and functionality are especially evident for the two key styles: Marco shirt and Perry tee. Both jerseys are treated with a technology that crushes odor molecules like bacteria and sweat, leaving your garment fresh all day and ready for you to wear again – without washing it.
Dominated by various shades of green and beige with pops of orange and blue, the colour palette presents classic hues that last beyond the season.