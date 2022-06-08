MOS MOSH Gallery presents sophisticated ease for SS23 at Pitti Uomo in the main hall, booth H22

For the SS23 season, MOS MOSH Gallery showcase a simple wardrobe with long-term wearability and versatile garments with a sporty touch. The new collection also continues the tailoring theme that has been present during recent seasons, but with a more casual and modern take on blazers.

The formal, tailored direction is a MOS MOSH Gallery classic. Top-shelf qualities with that little twist and nature in mind, never compromising the fit. The signature look of this season is easy-to-wear blazers paired with a shirt and jeans.

MOS MOSH, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The outdoor theme presents pieces with a combination of a sporty and technical touch. The preferred materials are light, airy, and comfortable fabrics, such as linen with stretch and a cotton silk touch fabric with cool effects. Furthermore, SS23 includes vintage-inspired garment-dyed designs, where the clothing is a bit washed.

Craftsmanship and functionality are especially evident for the two key styles: Marco shirt and Perry tee. Both jerseys are treated with a technology that crushes odor molecules like bacteria and sweat, leaving your garment fresh all day and ready for you to wear again – without washing it.

Dominated by various shades of green and beige with pops of orange and blue, the colour palette presents classic hues that last beyond the season.

MOS MOSH, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand