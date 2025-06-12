Mos Mosh Gallery SS26: Crafted for Generations

Age fades; it’s character and style that define the modern man. With our Spring/Summer 2026 collection, we continue our commitment to timeless design. Crafted for the man who knows himself, this collection is a fusion of Japanese minimalism, Italian finesse, and Scandinavian clarity, a blend that defines the Gallery. universe.

This season opens with deep navy tones and slowly shifts into warm neutrals and grounded greens, culminating in a refined hint of orange. A bold note is struck with seasonal wildlife prints reimagined for the modern gentleman. Every colour is considered, every pattern purposeful, nothing is without intention.

We do not chase trends. We create garments we like and that last in the wardrobe, clothes that feel right today and will still feel right years from now. Every style is built with craftsmanship, designed to be worn and lived in across generations.

The first drop will be available at our retailers and on the MOS MOSH website by January 2026.