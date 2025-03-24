MOS MOSH presents Late Year 2025: Everyday Glam redefined

For Late Year 2025, MOS MOSH reimagines glamour with an effortlessly modern approach, blending refined details with easy silhouettes to create a collection that is both elevated and wearable. This season, subtle glam meets relaxed sophistication, where oversized shapes and simplified designs bring a fresh perspective to wardrobe-essentials. Sweatshirts and T-shirts are redefined with unexpected luxe elements, making glamour something to be embraced every day.

A colour palette fit for the end of the season

Colour plays a defining role in shaping the collection’s mood. Summer Sand, a warm and refined alternative to ecru, provides a perfect balance to deeper hues, while Red remains a bold statement, particularly when paired with rich chocolate brown. The timeless Black adds sharpness and structure, making it an essential choice for season-end dressing, while Blue anchors the collection as the ultimate wardrobe staple.

Credits: MOS MOSH

Though the mood remains understated, embellishments take centre stage, adding depth and dimension like never before. Sequins, rhinestones, and lurex bring a touch of radiance subtly woven into the collection to enhance its effortless appeal. Luxe materials such as jacquard, velvet, and satin viscose introduce a rich texture, elevating relaxed silhouettes with a refined finish. Prints and artwork evolve with intricate designs and near 3D effects, reinforcing the sense of depth and movement.

Glamour made effortless

Late Year 2025 is about glamour made effortless—an elevated take on casual dressing that blends comfort with sophistication. Each piece is designed for versatility, allowing the wearer to effortlessly embrace bold yet balanced contrasts, timeless textures, and modern silhouettes.

This is MOS MOSH’s vision of everyday glam—where contemporary luxury meets effortless style.