MOS MOSH Spring/Summer 2026: La Belle Botanique

For Spring/Summer 2026, MOS MOSH draws inspiration from the enchanting “Mille et une Orchidées” exhibition in Paris, unveiling a collection rooted in botanical beauty and timeless tailoring. La Belle Botanique is a celebration of the orchid, nature’s most delicate and detailed flower, brought to life through hand-painted prints, soft gradients, and light, vibrant tones.

The palette unfolds like a slow sunrise, from watery blues and pastel rose to a bold touch of spicy orange. Abstract orchid motifs and swirling paisley set the tone, while heritage checks, ribbed textures, and soft leather accents add a sense of countryside charm, echoing vintage workwear and slow-living traditions.

Credits: MOS MOSH

Denim as a foundation

Denim leads the way, evolving from sun-faded ecru to deep black, with silhouettes that are fluid, flattering, and unmistakably MOS MOSH. Matching sets with embroidered botanical details blend elegance with ease, reflecting a collection designed to feel both grounded and graceful.

Every detail speaks of craftsmanship, broderie anglaise, tonal stitching, and delicate lace inserts all contribute to a refined, feminine touch. La Belle Botanique honours nature’s quiet complexity with thoughtful design, handcrafted texture, and garments made to last.

