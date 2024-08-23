MOS MOSH: The Denim Story

In 2010, MOS MOSH was born from a simple yet ambitious dream: to redefine denim. With just seven meticulously crafted pairs of pants and jeans, founders Kim Hyldahl embarked on a journey fueled by a deep-seated passion for quality and design. Inspired by American denim fits and Italian finesse and attention to details, the first drawings were made at Kim Hyldahl’s kitchen table, thereby laying the foundation of what defines MOS MOSH today.

From the beginning, denim wasn't just fabric to MOS MOSH; it was their DNA. Each piece reflects a commitment to impeccable craftsmanship and timeless style. Soon after, the seven pair of pants evolved into whole collections and the word of MOS MOSH spread. Today, the brand is loved worldwide, offering not just jeans, but a lifestyle characterized by authenticity and modernization. Today, MOS MOSH stands as a testament to perseverance and passion. From their humble beginning with seven pairs of jeans, MOS MOSH has grown into an internationally recognized denim brand. Denim continues to be more than just a fabric for MOS MOSH – it's a narrative woven into every garment.

Credits: MOS MOSH

Credits: MOS MOSH

A legacy in every thread

From the rugged days of the American gold rush to the runways of Milan, denim has been more than just a fabric; it’s been a symbol of resilience, rebellion, and innovation. And it still is to MOS MOSH. Denim reflects the brand’s deep-rooted connection to the iconic fabric, and they sometimes feel the denim running through their veins. Every pair of MOS MOSH jeans is a masterpiece, carefully crafted from premium fabrics, all designed with attention to detail and that special twist they are known for. Their denim designer spends countless hours perfecting every stitch, button, wash, tear, and embroidery, leaving nothing to chance.

“Once the well-developed fabric and wash is chosen, the denim process begins: the fit and all the small details are created, and a unique new style is born. Every single style is twisted and turned, again and again, and a style can change more than once before reaching the final look,” says denim designer Annette Svensk Rasmussen.

Credits: MOS MOSH

The true luxury lies in the details and the perfect fit. It’s not just about measurements, but how they make you feel. MOS MOSH believes there’s a fit for everyone, whether you have a curvy silhouette and prefer a figure-flattering flare jeans, or you opt for a looser more boyish shape – MOS MOSH got you covered. Each pair is designed to celebrate individuality and personal style, for every occasion and hour of the day. To MOSMOSH, every pair of jeans tells a story. It’s the story of the hands that stitched them, the designers who imagined them, and the individuals who wear them with confidence and pride. Each pair becomes a part of your journey, bearing witness to your adventures and milestones. MOS MOSH – where every thread tells a story.

Credits: MOS MOSH